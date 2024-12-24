Why did NORAD start tracking Santa Claus? It started with a wrong number

Santa Claus does the impossible every year on Christmas Eve, but tracking his journey live has only become a global tradition fairly recently.

While it's true that North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, keeps watch and wards off potential dangers to North American airspace 24/7, the agency has also tracked Father Christmas as he delivers to children all over the world since 1955.

And it all started with an accidental phone call made by a young boy from Colorado Springs hoping to get in touch with Santa, legend says. But he reached NORAD instead.

"He went on a little bit, and he takes a breath, then says, ‘Hey, you’re not Santa,’” Air Force Col Harry W. Shoup shared in a 1999 interview with The Associated Press.

NORAD became an unofficially official hub for information about Santa as a result of this curious coincidence, receiving calls from children and parent around the world and posting updates on social media for millions of fans. NORAD also updates its website following Santa's progress on Christmas Eve.

Here's what to know about NORAD "Tracks Santa" and how to follow Santa's journey this Christmas Eve.

How did NORAD start tracking Santa Claus?

A Sears ad printed in a Colorado Springs newspaper invited children, who wanted to speak with Santa, to call the number listed. But they inadvertently listed the top-secret phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD's predecessor, also based in Colorado Springs.

Shoup picked up an emergency-only “red phone” and was greeted by a tiny voice that began to recite a Christmas wish list, the Associated Press reported.

It didn't take long for the young boy to realize he was not speaking with THE Santa Claus, but Shoup responded to youngster in a "deep, jolly" voice anyway, according to AP.

“Ho, ho, ho! Yes, I am Santa Claus. Have you been a good boy?" Shoup told AP.

He from the boy's mother that Sears printed the agency's phone number by mistake. He hung up, but the phone soon rang again with a young girl reciting her Christmas list. Fifty calls a day followed, AP reported.

Another NORAD employee "jokingly" draw Santa and his sleigh over the North Pole on 60-by-80-foot plexiglass map of North America used to track unidentified objects. Shoup "recognized the opportunity" immediately, drawing inspiration from the drawing and accidental phone call to boost morale for the troops and the public alike, according to AP.

"Why, it made the military look good — like we’re not all a bunch of snobs who don’t care about Santa Claus,” Shoup shared with AP.

Follow Santa's delivery route through Christmas Eve night

NORAD's "Track Santa" website went live Dec. 1 but the real fun began on Christmas Eve, which is when visitors will be able to track Santa's route from 4 a.m. to midnight MST / 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. EST.

The map tracking Santa's trip around the world can be accessed here. It is available in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and Korean. The "NORAD Tracks Santa" app is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores, and the tracker will be available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X, according to NORAD.

Trackers worldwide may call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) on Dec. 24 to ask live operators about Santa's location from 6 a.m. to midnight MST.

Google, too, wanted to take part in holiday fun, launching its own Santa Tracker online and corresponding app set to go live on Dec. 24. Various Christmas-themed games, quizzes and a family guide are available on Google's Santa Tracker.

USA TODAY will also live stream Santa's journey beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it below:

