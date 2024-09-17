Why is Diddy jailed? Read text of shocking revelations in music mogul’s federal indictment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was denied bond and sent to jail Tuesday in New York after a newly unsealed indictment accused the troubled music mogul of operating his multimillion-dollar business empire as a “criminal enterprise” that comprised of sex trafficking, forced labor and bribery.

The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, says 54-year-old Combs has demonstrated patterns of abuse including manipulating women into sexual activities with commercial sex workers.

Much of the Bad Boys Records founder’s alleged criminal activity took place at his luxury residences in New York, Los Angeles and Miami Beach, where he owns two mansions on Star Island. During the March raids of his Star Island and Los Angeles enclaves, agents seized narcotics, more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in addition to discovering three AR-15s with scratched-off serial numbers and a drum magazine.

Months prior to the aforementioned raids, four women accused Combs of sexual assault in separate lawsuits. Ex-girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura was the first to allege that he raped and forced her to have sex with male sex workers.

Cassie’s lawsuit was settled one day after it was filed.

Read the full text of Diddy’s indictment:

Miami Herald reporters Grethel Aguila and Jay Weaver contributed to this report.