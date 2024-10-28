Why “The Diplomat” Is Getting a Shorter 6-Episode Season 2

"It was a lot to do in what appeared to be a short period of time," showrunner Debora Cahn said

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty The cast of 'The Diplomat'

The Diplomat’s upcoming season will be shorter than expected.

The Netflix hit is returning with season 2 on Oct. 31, and it contains just six episodes.

Now, fans are learning more about what went into that decision as series creator Debora Cahn revealed she was the one who decided to keep the season short in an interview with TV Line.

“[Netflix] was not happy — they wanted the full eight,” she told the outlet. “I was really tired. It was a time thing. It felt like there wasn’t enough time to turn around eight of them. It was a lot to do in what appeared to be a short period of time.”

Related: The Diplomat Season 2: All About the Political Thriller Starring Keri Russell

Another challenge that impacted the length of the season was the 18 months between season 1 and 2, which was initially expected to be much less.

“Had we known it was going to be a year and a half before we got back on the air, it would’ve been different,” Cahn said.

Still, she reassured fans that in addition to the six episodes fitting in everything fans want to see, Cahn guaranteed that “season 3 will be eight episodes.”

Bonnie Biess/Getty The cast of 'The Diplomat'

In September, a teaser for the political thriller offered a sneak peak into the new season of the Emmy-nominated show, which follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and her husband, fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), as they navigate their marriage while trying to prevent a global war.

The clip begins showing a motorcade escorting the Wylers to a black-tie affair. Hal then helps Kate step out of the chauffered car as the two are photographed standing arm-in-arm walking to the red carpet. Before entering, they give each other a look before the tone changes when new character Vice President Grace Penn, played by Oscar winner Allison Janney, emerges.

The tagline of the season teases: "The call is coming from inside the house."

Related: Why Keri Russell Loves That Her The Diplomat Character Is Still Wearing the 'Same Black Suit' in Season 2

The official synopsis reads: "A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Russell)," reads the synopsis. "Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government."

"As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved," it continues. "She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Janney).

The Diplomat shot to No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 list with nearly 58 million hours viewed after premiering its first season, according to the streaming service. It only took 10 days for Netflix to officially announce it was renewed for a second season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Season 1 of The Diplomat is currently streaming on Netflix, and season 2 will be dropping globally on Netflix on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.