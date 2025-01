CBC

It all started with a simple prompt for Ontario patients: "Tell us how your family doctor has gone above and beyond for you."Now, hundreds of family doctors in across the province are being recognized by patients for outstanding service and to highlight a continued need for close doctor-patient relationships.It's all part of a Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP) campaign to highlight the essential role of family doctors.Kolleen McCaughan, from Newmarket, Ont., was one of thousands of pat