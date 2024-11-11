Why does it cost £100m for HS2 to protect bats?

Louise Parry - BBC News, Buckinghamshire
·6 min read
A night sky with a bat flying across the black background and an elderflower tree to the left with white spray flowers and green leaves. The bat has its mouth open and its wings are spread open wide. It has a white furry body and brown head with pointy ears.
Thirteen species of bat inhabit Sheephouse Woods in Buckinghamshire, which border the high-speed rail line [Getty Images]

The chairman of the HS2 rail line said it was spending £100m on a shield to protect bats in ancient woodland in Buckinghamshire. Sir John Thompson cited it as one example of 8,276 "consents" required from public bodies, and expressed frustration at the UK’s regulations. How did the price tag reach £100m and why do major infrastructure projects become so complicated?

Protecting England's 'rarest wildlife'

"We are facing a nature crisis with one in six species in the UK now facing extinction. That is why development must be sustainable,” said Oliver Harmar, chief operating officer at Natural England.

The government body is tasked with enforcing laws that protect wildlife and the environment.

Its role is not to decide whether big infrastructure projects go ahead, but to consult on the plans and ensure that damage to nature is avoided where possible, or compensated for if not.

Many species are legally protected, such as badgers, bats and great crested newts, and Natural England has to issue a licence before any work can take place that could harm them.

Natural England chairman Tony Juniper previously pointed out it received "a high number of enquiries" about HS2 by people keen on conservation.

"Many concerns quite understandably relate to our rarest wildlife and habitats, such as ancient woodland and bats," he said.

Some of the bats benefitting from the one-kilometre long shield are Bechstein’s bats, one of the world’s rarest bat species.

Mr Harmar said: "There is ample evidence - despite claims made to the contrary - that they [the bats] are at risk of colliding with high-speed trains."

A bat protection structure which will run for around one kilometre (0.6 miles) alongside the wood, creating a barrier allowing bats to cross above the high-speed HS2 railway without being affected by passing trains. The drawing shows trees and grass either side of a railway line, with a black wire fence on the left side of the track and a curved structure over with stripes over the top.
The barrier will allow bats to cross the high speed line without being disturbed (artist's impression) [PA Media]

'Size doubled'

Railway design engineer and author Gareth Dennis, who worked on the HS2 stretch through Calvert in Buckinghamshire, agreed.

"Eighteen trains an hour in each direction is a lot of pressure," he said.

"We must protect our biosphere - it is not a zero-sum game," he added, pointing to a recent report by the Office for National Statistics that valued UK ecosystems at £1.8 trillion.

Natural England did not put forward the bat tunnel idea, but agreed that it would work when consulted.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said "multiple options" had been considered, including green bridges and restoring habitats, to "comply with laws protecting vulnerable species".

It said through "extensive engagement" with Natural England, "a covered structure was designed".

"Its size has doubled over time, partly due to the need to accommodate future provision for local rail services," the spokesperson added.

Mr Dennis explained that the structure "originally cost £40m, then some wranglings with East-West Rail made it a four-track structure and pushed up the cost".

East West Rail is a different project aiming to link Oxford and Cambridge by train.

A badger looking directly at the camera in daylight, it has a small head with two black stripes and three white stripes. It is on woodland floor with grass in the foreground.
Badgers are another species that is legally protected by Natural England [PA Media]

Planning tussles

Natural England is not the only body giving consent to aspects of HS2’s railway.

Big infrastructure projects get a Development Consent Order (DCO) from the government, but local authorities are still granted controls over the design of buildings such as viaducts and tunnels.

Planning consent can also be required for lorry routes, storing construction materials, communication masts, fences and lighting.

HS2 Ltd said it had gone to the Planning Inspectorate to over-rule local authorities on at least 23 occasions – including when Buckinghamshire Council objected to the plan for the bat shield.

It also requires consents from the Environment Agency "for water management, excavation below the water table and similar things".

Gavin Pearson, editor of New Civil Engineer, said: "In recent years, achieving a DCO has been taking longer than many think it should.

"Good plans have sat waiting for years, which means things like cost projections will be out of date.

"If you multiply that same problem for planning processes at local authorities, the implications can be huge."

He said engineering projects could cope with "complex planning rules", but there was a "growing inability of planning processes to keep pace with applications".

A silver-coloured high speed train coming out of a tunnel with grass growing over the top. There are grasses and a fence in the foreground.
HS2 will see high speed trains running between London and Birmingham [HS2 Ltd]

'Ridiculous'

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Conservative MP for North Cotswolds, said it was "ridiculous" that HS2 had needed to apply for 8,276 separate consents.

"It should be a procedure whereby when the project is granted permission, these consents are automatic," he said.

The Local Government Authority, which represents local councils, declined to comment.

Peter Martin, Buckinghamshire Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for HS2, said: "Whilst the council wishes to protect species such as Bechstein's bats, one of the country’s rarest species, it was never supportive of what seemed like extremely excessive costs for a single structure."

He said the council remained "fundamentally opposed to High Speed 2".

"We will continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the construction of the project on our local communities, environment, and infrastructure, particularly our roads, which are being severely damaged by HS2 construction traffic," he added.

Ariel view of an artist's impression of Sheephouse Woods with the railway running alongside it, covered by the curved barrier to protect bats - which looks like a tunnel that is above ground.
The bat protection structure will run for 1km over the railway line, costing £100m [PA Media]

'Tip of the iceberg'

The Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said the £100m bat shield was a "shocking example" of the "complete lack of efficiency" around the rail project, which could cost £66bn in total.

As well as legal and planning costs and delays, the spiralling price has been blamed on inflation – especially a rise in the cost of materials such as concrete and steel - and poor forecasting.

Ms Haigh said that while she recognises the "importance of meeting legal obligations" there must be a "sensible balance" when it comes to costs.

"I have reinstated direct ministerial oversight of the project and will be looking at what other systemic reforms we can put in place to ensure public money is put to good use and not wasted.

"Through this tighter control, we will remove barriers that lead to project delays and eye-watering additional costs to taxpayers," she said.

How does the UK compare?

A high speed SCNF train in France passing through a field. There is a blue sky with very wispy clouds overhead, some rough grass on the left of the track and yellow fields on the right side which look farmed. The train is silver and blue with the red SCNF logo on
High speed trains in France tend to run through fewer tunnels and cuttings, according to HS2 Ltd [Getty Images]

HS2 Ltd said one reason the project costs more in the UK than say France or Spain, which are renowned for high-speed rail, is due to the landscape.

"More than half of the HS2 route is either in tunnels (32 miles) or cuttings (44 miles) which are a lot more expensive than building on the surface. European railways are generally on the surface," said a spokesperson.

"We also tend to have more environmental mitigations, like the bat structures or green bridges," they added.

However Mr Pearson said although "the UK has had some very high-profile cases of high-cost projects recently, this isn’t unique to the UK".

"Such challenges are quite common around the world, and although specific regulations will reflect different priorities in different countries, complexity is pretty normal now," he explained.

For example, it has been reported that EU legislation to protect the rare Siberian flying squirrel has also slowed down major infrastructure projects in places like Finland.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related stories

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • ‘Distrustful’ Trump Bypasses State Department Procedures to Call World Leaders

    Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with world leaders like Vladimir Putin this week without the typical oversight of the U.S. State Department and government interpreters. The reasoning for this, as sources explained to The Washington Post, is that Trump is “distrustful” of federal officials after a string of leaked transcripts emerged from calls he made with world leaders during his first White House term. The Post reported its “standard procedure” for incoming presidents to sign an agreement w

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes are seen fueling a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Former U.S. commerce secretary says he 'can't imagine' Trump would tax Canadian energy

    As the world prepares for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose a global tariff when he takes office in January, his former commerce secretary says he "can't imagine" Trump would want to tax Canadian energy.Wilbur Ross, a billionaire investor who served in Trump's cabinet from 2017 to 2021, said on Rosemary Barton Live that taxing Canadian energy would "raise [U.S.] costs and not help anything with more American jobs.""We import a lot of energy from Canada," Ross told CBC's chief political

  • ‘Not a Lie’: Ex-Pence Aide Claims Trump ‘Recruited Carnies’ at State Fair for Policy Roles

    A former aide to Mike Pence in the Trump administration has claimed that Donald Trump recruited some of his inner circle from an unlikely talent pool. Olivia Troye, the former Homeland Security Advisor to Mike Pence, said that Trump went to extreme measures to ensure a MAGA echo chamber around him, including recruiting carnies at the Iowa State Fair back in August 2023. The master plan, according to Troye, is for Trump to replace his experienced policy experts from within the collection of yes-m

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Iran has developed fentanyl-based chemical weapons

    Iran seems to have weaponized the pharmaceutical fentanyl. It may have given these chemical weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah to use against Israel.

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el

  • Trump’s election sparks speculation and infighting over future Supreme Court vacancies

    Former President Donald Trump’s return to power is setting off a flurry of speculation and interparty bickering about potential retirements on the Supreme Court, underscoring how even a single departure by one of the nine justices can shape the law for generations.

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Senate race against Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk

    Democratic lawmaker Ruben Gallego has won the race for Senate against the Republican candidate and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk. Ruben Gallego’s top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade.

  • Fox News: Trump Will ‘Bring in Some Bleach’ to Remove ‘Trusted’ Career Politicians from Next Cabinet

    Fox News analyst Nicole Saphier predicted that Donald Trump would turn his back on the pros for his next cabinet. The contributor claimed that the reason for his cabinet’s “high turnover” during his first term was a reliance on “career politicians,” and that he wouldn’t make the same mistake again. “The good news about 2024 is we have a strong Republican bench of people that he can call to the White House and will do a tremendous job,” Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell kicked off the se