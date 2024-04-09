Why does Dallas-Fort Worth see so many tornadoes? The Gulf of Mexico may hold the answer

April and May are historically the months where North Texas sees the most tornadoes in a calendar year. But why is that?

North Texas is firmly in its severe weather season, which lasts from March to June, according to the National Weather Service. During this time period various types of severe weather are possible, from hail and damaging winds, to lighting and tornadoes.

A recent study ranked the Metroplex as No. 7 among the largest metro areas in the U.S. with the biggest increase in recorded tornadoes, and the intensity of the twisters are growing.

Here’s what we know about tornadoes in North Texas and why the region see’s so many:

Why does North Texas see so many tornadoes?

The Gulf of Mexico likely holds the answer.

In the spring, when warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico pushes north and clashes with cooler drier air moving south, it creates a confluence of unstable atmospheric conditions that typically spawn tornadoes. Wind shear and warm moist air are some of the main ingredients for severe weather than can turn deadly.

While the spring months are when North Texas sees the most tornadoes, they can touch down anytime. The NWS have recorded tornadoes in North Texas on every month in a year.

How many tornadoes has Texas recorded in 2024?

Over a dozen tornadoes have been recorded in Texas so far this year, according to the weather service.

As of Monday, the NWS has recorded 13 tornadoes in Texas. Of the 13, only one twister was in the North Texas region.

Our damage survey team found evidence of a brief, EF-0 tornado in Frisco, around UNT Frisco, with last night's storm. Maximum winds were 85 mph, the total path was less than a quarter mile, and thankfully only minor damage was observed. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/vCI2Rg7sYJ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 15, 2024

The NWS Fort Worth confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Frisco around the University of North Texas Frisco campus on March 14. Maximum winds were 85 mph and the total path was less than a quarter mile, according to the NWS.

How many tornadoes has North Texas seen over the last century?

Over 2,000 tornadoes have been recorded in North Texas since 1880.

The National Weather Service has recorded 2,002 tornadoes in North Texas from 1880 to 2024.

Weather service historical data puts the total number of tornadoes recorded in the Metroplex from 1880 to 2024 at 2,002. Here’s the monthly breakdown for the 144-year span: