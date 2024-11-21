Why does Disney always kill the mom?

Ever notice how in nearly every one of your favorite Disney movies, the mother is dead? What’s up with that?

The longstanding trope of absent moms

It’s actually a question that has spawned tons of academic research and PHD theses. Theories range from Walt Disney’s own grief after his mother’s death, to exploring the role of masculinity in a “post-feminist” world, to the lack of a nurturing mother character causing immense change and growth for the story’s protagonist. Another theory? The absence of a mother amplifies the importance of father-child dynamics, especially in films like Finding Nemo or The Lion King.

In short: no moms, no safety net, and lots of character growth. But let’s pause to ask: at what cost?

Nicole Scherzinger fights for Moana’s mom

That’s exactly what actress Nicole Scherzinger fought for in the upcoming Moana 2. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Scherzinger—who voices Moana’s mom Sina—revealed she begged Disney executives not to kill her character off. “I said ‘please, I have to be a part of this,” Scherzinger revealed.

“And give our children a story where we stay alive!” Clarkson added.

Her persistence worked, and Moana’s mom will live to see another day—and movie.

Why Scherzinger’s plea resonates

Scherzinger’s plea resonates for a reason. Moms are so often the emotional anchors of their families, yet they’re glaringly absent in much of Disney’s storytelling. The company has a long history of removing maternal figures, dating back to its earliest classics. In Bambi, the death of Bambi’s mother serves as a gut-punch moment that pushes the young deer toward independence. In Cinderella and Snow White, the absence of mothers creates space for wicked stepmothers and sets the stage for dramatic conflict.

And while this storytelling trope is effective (who didn’t cry during The Lion King?), it’s also exhausting. In a world where mothers are already underappreciated, seeing them erased from the stories we share with our kids feels like a gut-punch of its own.

The larger cultural conversation

The absence of moms in Disney storytelling isn’t just a missed opportunity for great characters—it’s a reminder of how often mothers are overlooked in larger cultural narratives. It’s not just about representation—it’s about what these stories teach our children. Mothers are central figures in real life. Why can’t they be central figures in the stories we tell, too?

The need for change in kids’ media

Disney isn’t the only powerhouse to rely on this trope. Shows like Bluey and movies like Brave are refreshing exceptions, portraying mothers as present, supportive, and pivotal to the plot. These stories prove that rich, compelling narratives don’t require erasing moms—they’re often better because of them.

This shift isn’t just happening in Hollywood—it’s reflective of a cultural awakening. As audiences, we’re beginning to demand richer, more diverse representations of family life, and that includes mothers. It’s no coincidence that Moana 2 will keep Sina alive; it’s a sign that the stories we’re asking for are changing. And Disney, along with other creators, is starting to listen.

A step forward, but the work isn’t done

For now, Scherzinger’s win feels like a small but significant step forward. We’re hopeful that this small win will inspire more creators to rethink how they write mothers into the stories they tell. Because when moms thrive, both in real life and on-screen, it sends a powerful message to the next generation: Moms are not just side characters—they’re the heroes, too.