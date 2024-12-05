Why does France have both a president and a prime minister? Government toppled in no-confidence vote

France’s prime minister has been ousted from government after budget issues triggered a vote of no-confidence.

Mr Michel Barnier, who has only held the position since September 2024, is expected to resign today after 331 politicians from across the political spectrum backed a no-confidence motion.

It’s the first time a French government has collapsed since 1962, and the historic vote has plunged the European country into further political chaos.

The move came after Mr Barnier forced through his 2025 budget without parliamentary approval, leading to an immediate backlash among French politicians.

The National Rally and the New Popular Front accused him of imposing austerity measures, prompting no-confidence motions.

"As this mission may soon come to an end, I can tell you that it will remain an honour for me to have served France and the French with dignity,” Mr Barnier said about his budget.

He added: "This no-confidence motion ... will make everything more serious and more difficult. That's what I'm sure of."

The nation’s president, Emmanuel Macron, will soon be forced to choose a successor while appeasing a broad array of politicians, including staunch progressive and far-right voices.

But how does the political system work in France? Here is everything we know:

Why does France have a president and prime minister?

France has a semi-presidential system of government, offering almost a balanced power sharing between the president and the prime minister.

What is the difference between French president and French prime minister?

The president is directly elected by the French people. The French Constitution declares him head of state and gives him control over foreign policy and defence.

After parliamentary elections, the elected president appoints a prime minister but that appointment requires the approval of Parliament, and the PM must be voted in by elected officials.

The PM almost always comes from the party that is in power as a result. The prime minister is considered the head of the government and is in charge of domestic policy and day-to-day governing.

Do other countries have this arrangement?

There are several semi-presidential system of government. These countries include:

Algeria

Armenia

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

DR Congo

Djibouti

East Timor

Egypt

France

Georgia

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Madagascar

Mali

Mauritania

Mongolia

Namibia

Niger

Palestine

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Sri Lanka

Syria

Taiwan

Tunisia

Ukraine

How often does France have an election?

Parliamentary elections in France are held every five years, or sooner if the president chooses to call one. Until 2002, this used to be every seven years and they are always held on a Sunday.

By law, the campaign has to end by midnight the Friday before the election. There is then an 'election Sunday' where no polls can be published and no electoral publications or broadcasts can be made.

Candidates on the ballot paper must receive over half of the vote in the first round to progress and a second round is organised two weeks later with the top two contenders.