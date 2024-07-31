Why does Vermont keep flooding? It's complicated, but experts warn it could become the norm

Patrick Whittle And Michael Casey
·5 min read

Vermont is flooding. Not just yesterday, two weeks ago and a year before that, but experts say the state could see catastrophic events like these for the foreseeable future.

Climate change is fueling stronger, more persistent storms and the state's infrastructure is feeling the effects in villages along the Green Mountains' rivers and streams, which carry a huge amount of water.

Now, these towns are the epicenter of a flooding conundrum that state and federal officials are scrambling to resolve.

In the meantime, many homeowners are still trying to rebuild from floods just over a year ago — considered historic at the time, now becoming the norm.

A combination of factors leaves Vermont susceptible to these kinds of devastating floods. Here's a look at a few, along with photos and video from the latest storms.

Climate change warming the atmosphere

Extreme flooding conditions like these are often the result of random, short-term natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change.

With climate change, storms are forming in a warmer atmosphere, making extreme rainfall a more frequent reality. The additional warming that scientists predict is coming will only make it worse, with the Northeast U.S. among the regions vulnerable to heavier rains in the future.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which results in storms dumping more precipitation that can have deadly or destructive results. For every 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) that the atmosphere warms, it holds approximately 7% more moisture.

A study last year in the journal Climate Change found that extreme precipitation in the Northeast will increase 52% by the end of the century. One of the study’s authors, Jonathan Winter, an associate professor of geography at Dartmouth College, also took part in research that found there had been a 50% increase in extreme precipitation events from 1996 to 2014.

Winter said the research found that the air's ability to hold more water in a warmer climate is the primary force behind increases in extreme precipitation.

“This essentially gives storms more fuel, so that when you have the right conditions for an extreme precipitation event like the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, it creates a larger storm relative to what we would have experienced without climate change,” he said.

Mountainous terrain and saturated soil

Vermont has more than 7,000 miles (11,300 kilometers) of rivers amid rural roads that wind past sweeping vistas and treasured ski resorts. Its residents are scattered down dirt roads that run miles into the wilderness, many with streams flowing through their property to bigger rivers. Big mountains give way to deep valleys with rivers and streams throughout.

Many rural communities can quickly become cut off when roads wash away, and those living near waterways where people settled in the mill era are in danger of flash floods that move boulders, trees and cars past their homes.

Vermont has experienced four floods in the past year, and the combination of climate change and the state’s mountainous geography are big pieces of why, said Peter Banacos, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Burlington. Greater rainfall and increased moisture availability have made the state's steep terrain more susceptible to flooding, he said.

The state’s soil also has been more frequently saturated, which creates more possibility of flooding, Banacos said.

“As we see more frequent rainfall events, oftentimes when they come in rapid succession, we have soil conditions that are more moist or saturated as the next rainstorm comes along,” Banacos said.

Heavily manipulated rivers

Vermont’s history of heavily manipulating its rivers and streams also plays a role in increased flooding, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources secretary Julie Moore said.

The flooding is “a reflection of having reached our limits of being able to truly manage rivers and hold them in place,” Moore said.

Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, culverts and wastewater facilities are especially vulnerable, Moore said.

The state is in the midst of a multidecade effort to harden infrastructure, with the goal to replace or repair structures “with our current and future climate in mind,” Moore said.

Vermont is also working to establish statewide floodplain standards.

A crumbling dam system

Dams in Vermont are increasingly at risk as climate change brings heavier rains and more powerful storms. Extensive flooding in the state last year led to five dams failing and nearly 60 overtopping. Even though the deluge from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl wasn’t so bad, dam officials were on high alert.

The challenge facing dams in Vermont is playing out across the country as more dams overtop or fail during heavy rains. The Rapidan Dam, a 1910 hydroelectric dam in Minnesota, was badly damaged last month by the second-worst flood in its history. And in Texas, flooding damaged the Lake Livingston Dam’s spillway about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

There are roughly 90,000 significant dams in the U.S. At least 4,000 are in poor or unsatisfactory condition and could kill people or harm the environment if they failed, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They need inspections, upgrades and even emergency repairs.

Like the rest of New England, Vermont has mostly older, small dams built to power textile mills, store water or supply irrigation to farms. The concern is that these dams built decades ago — when climate-driven storms dumping huge amounts of rain were not a threat — have outlived their usefulness.

Patrick Whittle And Michael Casey, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Forecasters tracking ' large wave' that could become Tropical Storm Debby

    The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.

  • Be on the lookout for another northern lights display this week

    If all goes well, Canadians may once again see the night sky erupt in a multitude of colours.The sun has been very active over the past few days, sending out several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) which can produce the northern lights.Our star goes through an 11-year cycle when activity on its surface rises and falls, called solar maximums and solar minimums. Currently the sun is at solar maximum.When this happens, the sun's surface is pockmarked with sunspots, cooler area

  • Sand from the Sahara Desert causing recent lull in the hurricane season: scientists

    HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.

  • ‘Unique’ mammal’s population took a nosedive. Now CA zoo hopes to help breed ‘puggles’

    Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”

  • N.S. municipalities differ on how to handle people in RVs

    Shaun Allen walks by a pair of rain barrels and the grassy lawn he seeded by hand, and rounds the corner of his rural Queens County home: an 11.5-metre recreational vehicle."This is my little piece of paradise," Allen said in a recent interview. "Just like a pioneer in the olden days, that's how I feel."Allen is among a growing number of Nova Scotians turning to RVs or travel trailers as permanent housing. As rents have spiked amid a shortage of accommodations, some have found getting an RV and

  • Region criticized after corn crop on newly purchased Wilmot lands plowed over

    The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i

  • Recent rains in North Korea flooded thousands of houses and vast farmland, state media says

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent heavy rains in northwestern North Korea flooded thousands of houses and a vast extent of farmland and left many residents homeless and living in makeshift tents, North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday.

  • 'A moving monster': How did the Jasper fire get so bad, so fast?

    The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.

  • August long weekend outlook: Widespread heat, but with rain, storm chances

    The August long weekend is upon us, and we've got your coast-to-coast forecast to make the most of this second to last summer holiday

  • Atlantic hurricane season is 'waking up' again as activity lull ends

    Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.

  • Endangered zebra foal born at Chicago area zoo

    An endangered Grevy’s zebra foal has been born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Brookfield, Illinois. The 75-pound unnamed male foal was born July 27. A foal can stand within 15 minutes after being born and can run within the first hour.

  • August long weekend national outlook

    Coast to coast, what to expect across Canada

  • California man defends his home as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke across US West

    COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — In the small forest community of Cohasset, Ron Ward watched as flames hundreds of feet high from California’s deadly Park Fire approached his family ranch.

  • 2 black bears killed after trying to access food at B.C. music festival

    The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site

  • Paris Braces for Steamy Night While Fires Sear Mediterranean

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris is forecast to reach 38C (100F) on Tuesday, the hottest since 2022, while night will bring little relief to the Olympic city.Most Read from BloombergLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedRich Hong Kong Families Sell Mansions at Discounts to Repay DebtVenezuela’s Opposition Says It Has Proof of Election FraudTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While Using ‘Full Self-Driving’Harris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersBy early Wednesday morni

  • Sicilians deal so well with drought that tourists don’t notice, a record dry year could alter that

    Lakes are dry and fields are scorched by heat in Sicily, but water is still gushing copiously for tourists. After an almost totally rain-free year on the Italian island, fountains inside Agrigento's famous archaeological park are still flowing, and pools in rows of hotels are full. Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. (AP Video: Paolo Santalucia, Production: Paolo Santalucia and Leila El Zabri)

  • Barcelona Sets Heat Record as London Has Hottest Day of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Barcelona recorded its hottest ever day as a heat wave engulfs Spain, while London saw its highest temperature so far this year.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatIntel to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Reduce Costs, Fund ReboundLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedUkraine Receives First F-16 Fighter Jets After Long WaitHamas Says Israel Killed Political Leader With Airstrike in IranSpain’s second-bigge

  • Research team finds tornado near Perth had 150 km/h winds

    A Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) survey has determined the tornado that touched down near Perth, Ont., last week was a class EF1, with wind speeds to a maximum of 150 kilometres per hour, according to executive director David Sills. Researchers visited Perth over the weekend to classify the tornado that landed nearby and assess the damage it caused. They conducted a drone survey, heard first-hand accounts, and watched video footage taken by the public.Sills said the classification of EF1 was a

  • Denver-area wildfire turns deadly as California’s Park Fire torches an area larger than Los Angeles

    While California battles the fifth-largest wildfire in state history, a trio of wildfires near Denver has forced hundreds of evacuations and claimed at least one life. Here’s the latest on a barrage of blazes burning in several western states:

  • ‘Catastrophic flooding’ forces water rescues in Vermont after 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event

    Emergency responders sprung into action overnight Monday to rescue residents in flooded areas of northeast Vermont after more exceptional rainfall hit the state.