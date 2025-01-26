Why Dwight was right about corporate greed

I was interested to read that in his farewell address Joe Biden appeared to echo the 1961 farewell address of Dwight Eisenhower, when Biden warned of an oligarchy “taking shape” (Biden’s farewell speech sparks predictable split along party lines, 16 January); in 1961 Eisenhower went on to warn of a “military-industrial complex” and the overreach of American corporate power as a threat to democracy. Well, we all know how much impact that warning had.

But Ike also said this: “We – you and I, and our government – must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering, for our own ease and convenience, the precious resources of tomorrow.” Not bad for 1961, and from a Republican at that. But sadly, while this piece of advice might have struck a chord with a young Jimmy Carter, it didn’t really catch on, did it?

Frank Keightley

Old, Northamptonshire

• It was saddening to watch the crowds of Trump fans gathered at the inauguration joyfully proclaiming that their president would make America great again.

Not one of these unthinking people stopped to consider when America ceased to be great. Think of the Hollywood films, the jazz, the great writers such as Sinclair Lewis, Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner, the space technology, the world-class medical research and the illustrious universities. These are a few of the things that make America great, not some bigoted vulgarian playing to the ignorance of his supporters.

Jules Stewart

London

