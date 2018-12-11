Electric Car Racing Is About to Blow Up. Here's Why.

From Popular Mechanics

The German automaker rattled the racing industry when it announced it was pulling out of Le Mans Prototype 1, the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). If you haven't heard of this league, you have heard of its premier event: the 24 Hours of Le Mans, known as the Super Bowl of auto racing for the past 90 years. Nevertheless, Porsche is disassembling its LMP1 team to prepare for a debut this coming weekend in Formula E, the all-electric racing series.

Following its debut four years ago, plenty of auto enthusiasts saw Formula E as a fool's errand-surely motorsports fans raised on the roar of internal combustion would never love the zip and whine of electric cars rounding a track. But the circuit has risen from side attraction to headliner event, and it's happening because Porsche is just one of many manufacturers shifting resources from combustion-engine racing to electric. Audi ditched Le Mans a year ago to enter Formula E, and Nissan, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are also entering the electric circuit for the 2018/2019 season. It's a big step up for Formula E from its first season, when only a single automaker, Renault, was involved as a factory team.

Why? Racing isn't just sport and frivolity. Car companies put hundreds of millions of dollars each year into motorsport to develop technologies that trickle down to the cars we drive on the street, technologies that let future family sedans use more fuel-efficient engines or let SUVs send less pollution out the tailpipe. Dollars always lead back to the company's main business of selling road vehicles. So, in an era when car companies are pledging to electrify their entire lineups in the 2020s, it shouldn't come as a surprise that those companies want to invest their racing dollars in electric tech. Rather than EVs and hybrids complementing the main business of selling combustion road cars, EVs are to become the main business.

The Borders Are Blurred

Formula E is the first (and still only) fully electric racing series to catch serious media attention and manufacturer money, but make no mistake: The electrification of motorsports had already started. Back in 2009, the open-wheel Formula 1 series began allowing the use of KERS regenerative braking systems that fed recovered energy to a small electric motor that supplemented the gasoline main powerplant.

The WEC made room for hybrid cars earlier this decade. After Toyota raced the first one in 2012-its gasoline-electric TS030 Hybrid-Audi followed with the diesel-electric hybrid R18 e-tron quattro, and Porsche in 2014 came with the gasoline-electric 919 Hybrid. All of this competition advanced electric car technology.

The technical revelations introduced for hybrids in LMP1 were revolutionary, Porsche says, and solving those technical challenges led directly to breakthroughs that were passed onto its road cars. Yet Porsche says that type of innovation-spurring challenge no longer exists in the WEC. Once Audi retired from the series, Porsche says the rules stagnated and no longer presented challenges that'd benefit road cars, and so the automaker abandoned the classic series.

