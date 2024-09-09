Why Emily Henry Thinks It Would Have Been ‘Terrible’ if Bestseller “Beach Read” Was Her First Novel

The writer spoke about her publishing journey with Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenbeg on their podcast ‘Books, Beach, & Beyond’

Emily Henry/Instagram; Berkley Emily Henry and the cover of 'Beach Read'

Emily Henry is looking back on her publishing journey — and why she's glad it didn't start somewhere different.



Speaking with author Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenberg on the Sept. 3 episode of their podcast Books, Beach, & Beyond, the bestselling writer discussed her career, which began in 2016 with the publication of her debut young adult novel, The Love That Split the World. Henry would go on to write multiple young adult books, including 2017’s A Million Junes and 2019’s When the Sky Fell on Splendor, before she transitioned to other genres.



“I got to a point where I just sort of felt like I had said everything I had to say at that point about that time in life,” Henry said. “I also was entering my late twenties at that point, and was just experiencing what I would now call my second coming of age.”

In 2020, Henry published the breakthrough romance novel Beach Read, which launched her into the literary spotlight. Henry’s books, also including bestsellers People We Meet on Vacation (2021), Book Lovers (2022), Happy Place (2023) and Funny Story (2024), have sold 7 million copies since 2020, per The New York Times, and have garnered Henry a dedicated fanbase.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Emily Henry in 2023

The author said that having cut her teeth in YA left her “really grateful,” because she was able to understand what the publishing industry was like as a debut writer before her later success.



“I do think it would have been terrible for me if Beach Read had been my very first book,” she said. “I don't know if I would have even been able to publish again.”

“I feel like it's just better for people to know what it's generally like out there publishing before they have the dream experience,” she added. "Because sometimes you meet those debut authors who don't know how hard it is for other authors."

Several of Henry’s books are currently being adapted for the screen, including Funny Story, set to be produced by Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, and Happy Place, which was optioned by Jennifer Lopez’s production company Nuyorican and Netflix.

Henry added that being a reserved personality in the spotlight can also be challenging.

Emily Henry/Instagram Emily Henry with her 2024 novel 'Funny Story'

“I'm definitely an introvert,” she said. “I also love my readers … so it is a weird thing because when you're in that space, when you're getting to meet readers, it's like you feel so alive and so energized. And then the second that it's done, it's like you're in the car silent for the whole ride home. Like, I’m gonna sleep for three days.”

“That piece of things is really gratifying, but it's also really intimidating, because I just never saw myself becoming some kind of public figure or a persona or having people's ideas of me mapped onto me,” Henry said, adding, “It’s gratifying, but it’s scary.”



Henry also explained that her “devoted readership” and their loyalty is what propels her and her work forward.



“You want to do it for them because it feels like even though you are an artist and you wanna make things that you totally believe in, there's also this symbiotic relationship happening where there are people who have been so supportive of you and have given you this career you love and have given you this life in many ways,” Henry said. “And you want to honor that and to make sure you're not putting something out that isn't up to par.”



