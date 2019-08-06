Why flip flops shouldn't be your summer footwear of choice

Breezy, lightweight sandals like the flip flop have become a staple of summer weather, but they can actually be pretty awful for your overall foot health.

One Calgary podiatrist says they're as suitable for walking as high heels are for sports.

"Would you wear a pair of heels if you were going hiking? Or on the basketball court? Of course nobody would. And essentially, the flip flop is pretty analogous to that," Maegan Purych told the Calgary Eyeopener.

The problem with the flat, flimsy footwear is that it often lacks arch support, she said.

"The foot has to work a lot harder when you're wearing a sandal with very little support, as opposed to an athletic shoe that gives the foot more arch support," she explained.

Walking in flip flops can put extra strain on tendons and ligaments, particularly in the arch and inner ankle, she said.

"If they're under strain, you can get tendonitis, or worst case scenario even partially tear a tendon with prolonged use," Purych said.

But Purych says some flip flops can be better than others. Look for ones that can't be twisted or bent easily, as they're likely to have a sturdier construction and offer more support.

"There is a time and a place for sandals. If you're going to a beach, or you're heading to the pool and you need a waterproof shoe or something like that, then absolutely it serves the purpose. But if you were heading to the Stampede grounds or Calaway Park, please wear some shoes."