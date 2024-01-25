Why has it been so foggy in Kansas City lately? Here’s what the weather service says

It’s been very foggy in Kansas City the past two days.

A dense fog blanketed portions of the Kansas City area Wednesday and continued into Thursday, limiting visibility to as low as a quarter mile, according to the National Weather Service.

So what causes this fog?

The snowfall from the last two weeks, the recent rainfall and the rising temperatures are big contributors, weather service forecaster Hallie Bova said.

There is a lot of moisture on the ground from the snow melting, and since there has been rain over the past few days, the ground level is very saturated. The saturation allows the fog to form, Bova said.

“When we have that much moisture in the air, those fog droplets form when the temperature cools to the dew point,” Bova said. “We have so much moisture that it can only cool so much before it starts to form that fog.”

Drivers should use caution, especially across northern Missouri where a few slick spots are possible with near freezing temperatures, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather service said.

The fog is expected to stick around until the afternoon, but the sun will not shine in Kansas City for days, according to the weather service.