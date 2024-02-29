Why Girl Power icon Geri will be unshaken by F1’s moment of crisis

Geri Halliwell-Horner has maintained a 'dignified silence' over the allegations of controlling behaviour made against her husband - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

To hear Christian Horner tell it, it’s only ever been his wife’s fault that he ends up in the gossip pages of the red-top newspapers. “You marry one of the most famous women in the UK and suddenly go from the back of the papers to the tabloid media,” he huffed a few years ago.

“It wasn’t the most pleasant of experiences, but you’ve got to live your life how you want to live it.” On the other hand, his second wife, Geri, the artist formerly known as Ginger Spice, is well used to it. “Geri’s been under the spotlight for 25 years, so it’s water off a duck’s back for her,” he said.

That was in 2017, two and a half years into a marriage that once seemed so unlikely. She was a glamorous, outspoken pop star and media personality; he was a control freak motorsport-a-holic who, in his role as the phenomenally successful team principal of Red Bull Racing, has never missed a race.

Yet theirs turned out to be an idyllic union, or has at least always presented as one. They live in a Cotswolds pile with a dozen horses, a few dogs, a brood of chickens and a well-stocked garage. They each have a daughter from a previous relationship, and together have a son, Monty, who’s now seven.

The Horner-Halliwell household was a composite, but it worked. Any tabloid excitement that attended the beginning of their relationship ran out of puff. “We’re very different characters but we complement each other well,” Horner has said.

“We’re best friends,” was Geri’s take last year. “And I went to an all-girls school – I didn’t know I could be best friends with a man.”

Oh to be a fly on the wall in that house over the past month, then, as the marriage returned to the tabloid front pages for reasons that had absolutely nothing to do with Geri and more to do with Horner. This time, the odds of it being “water off a duck’s back” seem slim.

Geri Halliwell-Horner is expected to join her husband in Bahrain and support him by the track, as she has for the past decade - ANL/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Horner, 50, was cleared of wrongdoing following allegations made earlier in February of controlling behaviour by a female colleague at Red Bull. The team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, had appointed an independent barrister, and issued a statement confirming “the grievance has been dismissed”.

Story continues

The claimant has a right of appeal, it added, yet “Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial [...] We will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Case closed, then, Horner cleared. That afternoon, he landed in Bahrain for the first race of the new F1 season. “I’m just pleased that the process is over. I’m here very much now to focus on the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles,” Horner told Sky Sports on Thursday morning. He was walking to the paddock for practice, just as planned.

Headphones on, customary smugness activated, brown furrowed: it will be business as usual.

But whether everybody else will consider it a closed case is an entirely different matter. Red Bull – the unity of which has “never been stronger”, Horner insists – is one thing. The team’s sponsors – and Netflix, which features Horner significantly in its wildly popular Drive To Survive docu-series – are another. And rivals in the sport, which is as gossipy as any workplace on the planet, won’t halt the rumour mill with any great haste.

As if to prove it won’t be at all easy for Horner to move on, barely 24 hours after Red Bull’s statement a cache of material made up predominantly of screengrabs from WhatsApp exchanges apparently between Horner and his accuser, including images, was sent from an anonymous email address to hundreds of journalists who have reported on the case.

Liberty Media, which owns Formula One, and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, also received the messages on Thursday afternoon. Naturally, parts of it have already been shared on social media and WhatsApp.

And then there’s Geri, 51, who has maintained a dignified silence throughout the whole sorry saga. She’s expected to join her husband in Bahrain, supporting him at the track as she has done for a decade. Sources have said the whole family is “relieved and elated that it’s over”, but that “no one close to Christian feels like celebrating much”.

Halliwell-Horner, as she is known, “doesn’t like confrontation”, but she’s certainly not incapable of it. “It takes confidence in yourself to keep a boundary, to say, ‘I don’t like that.’ I try and do that for my children, to give them confidence in their own voice. I think that’s the first line of defence, to listen to their own gut instinct,” she says.

1998: Geri becomes a UN Goodwill Ambassador - Evan Agostini/Getty Images

She was raised in Watford. Her Spanish mother was a cleaner and a Jehovah’s Witness; her English father was, in her words, a “car dealer, entrepreneur, womaniser and chancer”. Devoted to the idea of becoming famous, as a young adult she was variously a podium dancer in Mallorca, a game-show presenter in Turkey, a bit-part actor wherever she could find a role, and a topless model in London.

“The way I figured it,” she wrote in her autobiography If Only, “people fell into three major categories: those who have little ambition, achieve nothing and complain about what a rough deal they get; those who are comfortable with their lives and feel no need to rise… and finally there are people like me – restless dreamers who refuse to accept that the cards they are dealt in life can’t be changed. Let’s redeal.”

The hand came good. In 1993 she answered a fateful magazine advert looking for wannabe popstars who were “street-smart, extrovert, ambitious and able to sing and dance”. Tick, tick, tick, work in progress, and tick. The Spice Girls were born. (Geri actually skipped the initial audition after getting sunburnt in Spain. “She just said she was ill and pleaded to be fast-tracked to the recall,” Victoria Beckham later recalled.)

It was Geri, comfortably the loudest of a rather loud bunch, who coined the term “girl power”. She even developed a “power oath” the girls could recite when required: “I, being of sound mind and new Wonderbra, do solemnly promise to cheer and dance and zig-a-zig-ah. Ariba! Girl Power!”

Her doctrine of feminism was built around self-belief and not putting up with unfair treatment. “Twenty years ago,” she told the BBC in 2017, “ if you said the word ‘feminism’, you thought of those bra-burning, marching protestors. It was quite tough and harsh. For me, Girl Power was a much more punchy way of saying it.”

After leaving the Spice Girls, she became not only a solo artist, television presenter and writer, but also a UN international ambassador for its population fund, with special responsibility for issues such as maternal health and halting the spread of HIV/Aids.

It was as close as she’s come to being a diplomat, but politics has always cropped up in interviews.

To date, she has declared both Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher “the original Spice Girl” (while King Charles, whose bottom she famously pinched, was dubbed a “Spice Boy”), and, as Cool Britannia bubbled, insisted Tony Blair’s “hair’s all right, but he’s just not a safe pair of hands for the economy”. Matthew Freud later persuaded her to appear in a 2001 New Labour party broadcast, chiefly due to her love of Cherie Blair.

Geri Halliwell-Horner coined the phrase 'Girl Power' - John Giles/PA

In more recent times, even as she’s revived the Spice Girls with reunion tours, she’s kept out of party politics. Yet her feminism remains intact. A couple of years later, in the midst of the #MeToo movement, she told an interviewer she was pleased girls can now “get cross” and don’t have to “push down those feelings.

Before, it was, ‘You’ve got to be a well-behaved young woman and not express anything that’s not pretty.’ It was deemed not likeable if you showed your rage.”

Asked if #MeToo, which she’s said “had to happen and then we can move into the light”, had made her reassess what she’d experienced as a young woman, she demurred. “I haven’t really looked back. We can’t change the past. Yeah, that wasn’t great – a lot of the behaviour is not excusable, but a lot of it is ignorance, if they [men] don’t know any different, and it’s cultural.”

She and Horner met at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009, where she was a guest of then-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. At the time she had a three year-old daughter, Bluebell, from a former relationship with the filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. Horner, meanwhile, was with Beverley Allen, his partner since 1999.

Raised in the Midlands, Horner had been a middling racing driver himself in the early 1990s, before setting up the Arden team in Formula 3000 in 1997. He posed nude for a charity photoshoot and interview around that time. “What kind of woman are you looking for?” he was asked.

“The first thing I always notice with a girl is her smile and eyes. I love smiley eyes, but personality is important. I also like natural women, ones who look effortlessly sexy. I do meet an awful lot of false people – particularly some of the Grand Prix groupies,” he replied.

“I noticed them a lot more when I was a driver – girls used to ask me to sign their bras or their bare backs and it was hard to know why some people were trying to get closer to you. Now I don’t find it a problem.”

He and Geri eventually got together in 2014, a few months after the birth of Olivia, now 10, Horner’s daughter with Allen. They married at St Mary’s Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire, in 2015. Bluebell, who’s now 17, was Geri’s bridesmaid.

“I’d spent my whole life pretty much in independence, so finding somebody that I was suddenly willing to share with and make collective decisions – oh my goodness,” Geri said.

As part of her work with the UN, Geri has taken special responsibility for issues such as maternal health - Melissa Golden/Stringer/Getty Images North America

She and Horner shared a love of cars, horses and the British countryside. They also changed one another’s images: Geri became a lady of the manor, to the extent that Mel B affectionately dismissed her as “all posh in her country house with her husband”, while Horner, often seen as grumpy and focused to the point of obsession, was humanised by having such a likeable figure at his side.

Geri has become a children’s novelist, last year publishing Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, an adventure interspersed with historical passages, including one on Anne Boleyn (“The more I researched her, I thought, ‘You know what? I think this woman’s had a bit of a raw deal.’ If we put her in modern times, she’d probably join the #MeToo movement.”)

She also started dressing exclusively in whites and creams in the past decade – a choice she maintains to this day. “I was at a moment in my life where I just needed simplicity,” she explained.

“Sometimes the outside world can feel complicated, and it’s just one less thing to worry about. I was looking at a lot of men who wear the same thing over and over, and I realised they don’t need to spend more than five minutes thinking about their wardrobe. They’re buying themselves time. Also, if you only wear white then everything matches.”

And at any given opportunity, she will defend and celebrate Horner. She threw a star-studded 50th birthday party for him in Mayfair last autumn, for instance, putting together a supergroup that included Ronnie Wood, Gary Barlow, Emma Bunton and Rod Stewart to sing for him. The three-tier cake read “World Champion”.

“What you see in the eye of the storm, it’s probably not my place to say. But what I do know about my husband is he’s a good person, he’s an honest person, and he cares deeply about his team and the sport. He’s actually a very straightforward guy,” she told The Telegraph last year. “He’s a racer through and through.”

She wouldn’t hold back if she disagreed with something, she added. “I still call him out sometimes, as any wife does.”

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner together at the UK premiere of Ferrari in December - Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage

Formula One has plenty of power, but it is not a sport that could ever be said to run on the girl variety. Its image as a macho boys’ club has changed in recent years, but only marginally: there may no longer be scantily-clad pit girls, yet representation in top jobs, not least the driving seats, is still heavily skewed towards men.

Notably, one of the highest-profile women in the sport is at Red Bull, in the form of its lauded strategist Hannah Schmitz.

Netflix’s Drive To Survive has diversified its global audience, as well as offering the chance for team principals like Horner and Mercedes’s Toto Wolff to become showbiz personalities in their own right. The Halliwell-Horners appear frequently, including at home, where Horner pretends to relax.

In one episode the family are filmed on a camping trip. Horner, beer in hand, hammers home the point about switching off. He does this while sitting with colleagues, talking about Formula One, being filmed for a Formula One spin-off series.

A more recent episode, from the potentially awkward-seeming latest series, included a surprise visit from Father Christmas, who asks the children: “Can I ask, has Dad been good this year?” The freeze frame on Horner’s face, and Geri looking on, has since become a meme. Father Christmas could do with an independent barrister, perhaps.

“I just think it’s nice to have someone, you know, by your side, at the end of the day,” Geri said last year. “I wouldn’t dream of encroaching on his world. But he can confide in me. And I can offer perspective from a layman’s point of view. Or a commercial point of view. But most of all from the perspective of somebody who loves him and cares about him as a human being.”

After the allegations surfaced about Horner, there were reports Geri had “gone to ground in the way she did after she left the Spice Girls”. Her fairly active Instagram account did indeed fall silent. But Formula One won’t have gone quiet. As one insider says, “everybody talks in that sport, the whole grid knows each other’s business. But it’s only really the drivers who have been considered fair game in the media…”

That’s all changed now. Horner, once the slick, taciturn boss on the pit wall, has made himself the front-page story, whether he deserves to be or not.

All Geri can do is stand by his side. But it’s all water off a duck’s back, remember. At least, that’s what Horner must hope.