Why are girls in France flunking maths and how can the equation be changed?

Girls in France are performing worse overall in maths and science than boys and they're far less likely to go on to careers in the elite fields of mathematics and physics. And yet recent research shows that deep-rooted gender stereotyping, not ineptitude, is to blame.

Maths is a highly valued subject in France, which has succeeded in creating a maths elite. The country has won 13 Fields Medals since the prestigious prize was created in 1936, second only to the United States.

All 13 French medals were won by men.

Maths is a particularly male-dominated field and the higher up you go, the more gender imbalanced it gets.

Women make up around 12 percent of computer scientists in France, down from 35 percent in 1982, and less than 15 percent of mathematicians.

This comes as little surprise since 50 percent of girls drop maths in their last year of high school, compared to just one in four boys.

'Not for girls'

"All their life, even when they're very young, girls are being told that mathematics and science is not for them, it's for boys," says mathematician Colette Guillopé. "But it's not innate, it's all cultural."

Now retired but still active as both an emeritus professor and member of the Women and Mathematics society, Guillopé was educated in an all-girls school in the 1960s – so grew up thinking that, on the contrary, maths was for girls.

Entering higher education was an eye-opener.



