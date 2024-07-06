Why the Gladiator-Wicked II matchup might not live up to "Barbenheimer"

The Daily Beast

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F hits streaming with, if not outright high anticipation, definitely a modicum of good will. The latest entry in the long-dormant franchise sees superstar Eddie Murphy returning as slick talking Detroit cop Axel Foley, and it’s understandable that fans would be eager to see Murphy don the old Detroit Lions jacket and get the ol’ Beverly Hills band back together for a victory lap on Netflix. But 2024 also marks 30 years since the classic original Beverly Hills Cop—a movie