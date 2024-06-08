Why Glen Powell Jokes His Dog 'Doesn't Like Vin Diesel': Inside the “Twisters” Star's Universal Backlot Tour (Exclusive)

Glen Powell brings his dog Brisket "everywhere," he says — including a studio tour involving sharks, pyrotechnics, and the 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Brian Bowen Smith/Netflix Glen Powell with his rescue dog Brisket

Glen Powell is joking when he says his dog Brisket "doesn't like Vin Diesel." But judging from their recent adventure involving a Fast & Furious ride, this may not be too far from the truth.

The 35-year-old star of action-rom-com Hit Man (now streaming on Netflix) and disaster movie Twisters (in theaters July 19) has had his 1-year-old terrier poodle mix constantly by his side since adopting him from the Labelle Foundation, he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Everybody can be a dog dad, but I really feel like I bring him everywhere, so he really has so many co-parents," says Powell. While filming Twisters, he recalls, "every department was taking care of Brisket," from the crew to costar Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Because he's "so socialized" and "such a well-behaved dog" — and because Powell can slip the small pup into his shirt, he adds — Brisket has "been on every corner of the planet at this point, and he's unfazed by anything."



Universal Glen Powell in 'Twisters'

Anything, that is, except the Los Angeles Universal Studios Backlot Tour, which the Top Gun: Maverick star calls "the one thing that I regret taking Brisket on."

While working with the cast and crew on Universal Pictures' Twisters, he remembers, "during the lunch break, I was like, 'You know what? I want to take the cast on a Backlot Tour. Let's see if we can hook up a guide.'

"So, of course, Brisket's next to me — 'Yeah, let's bring Brisket!' — [but] I forgot the Backlot Tour… It's fire. It's a shark. It's pyrotechnics. All of a sudden, we go to The Fast and the Furious ride, which is like this giant dome. You go in there, and the thing's shaking like crazy, and there's gunshots, and there's fire."

All to say, "It's a nightmare for a dog," concludes Powell. "Daisy Edgar-Jones and I are co-parenting, she's next to me and we were just covering Brisket's eyes, whispering. I was like, 'That was the worst dad move ever.' I almost gave him a heart attack."



Hence, he quips, "Brisket doesn't like Vin Diesel."

Glen Powell/Instagram Glen Powell and Brisket

Although Brisket wasn't present for his dad's PEOPLE interview, staying instead with Powell's niece and nephew "while I'm having to run around," Powell knows the pooch is safe and happy — and avoiding further studio tours.



"Brisket has the best personality," he says. "He brings so much joy to everybody."

Following a theatrical release, Hit Man began streaming on Netflix June 7. Twisters hits theaters July 19.

