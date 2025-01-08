Why was the Gulf of Mexico given its name and can Trump change it?

Maryam Kara
·3 min read
Donald Trump’s comments have ignited questions about whether a president can rename an international body of water (AP)
Donald Trump’s comments have ignited questions about whether a president can rename an international body of water (AP)

Donald Trump is reportedly considering yet another bold idea to redraw the map of the Western Hemisphere by renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

The US president-elect, 78, unveiled his proposal for the gulf, a major centre of economic activity, on Tuesday at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

This marks the latest in a series of contentious territorial ambitions, following Mr Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

The announcement has left many Americans pondering the fate of the Gulf of Mexico’s name and sparked questions about the potential geopolitical implications of such a move.

Why was the Gulf of Mexico given its name?

The Gulf of Mexico is shared primarily by the US and Mexico, which have long controlled and utilised its waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name “Mexico” originates from an Indigenous city that bore the same name as the modern state of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico has carried this name for roughly 400 years. However, in the US, it is often colloquially called the “Third Coast” due to its coastline spanning five southeastern states.

Mexicans refer to the gulf as El Golfo de México, using the Spanish version of the name.

While the US claims control over a significant portion of the gulf, international agreements have clarified territorial waters. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, US waters extend 12 nautical miles from its coastline.

Despite multiple nations sharing the gulf, including Cuba, Mr Trump recently asserted that the US does “the most work” there. He argued the body of water should bear America’s name because “it’s ours,” adding that “the American name has a beautiful ring.”

More details on the proposed renaming would be announced “at a future date”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Trump’s latest comments are part of a long history of inflammatory remarks and actions targeting Mexico, a country he has frequently clashed with since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Can Trump change the name of the Gulf of Mexico?

Mr Trump’s comments have ignited questions about whether a president can rename an international body of water. While a name change is theoretically possible, such a decision cannot be made unilaterally, and other nations are not obligated to recognise it.

The US and Mexico are members of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), which oversees the uniform charting and naming of the world’s seas, oceans, and navigable waters. In practice, countries sometimes refer to the same body of water or landmark by different names in their own documentation, but official changes require broader international consensus.

Mr Trump’s ally, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, announced plans to introduce legislation supporting the renaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on social media site X, she said: “As soon as President Trump made his announcement, I directed my staff to get the bill drafted.

“We already have the bill written with legislative council and ready to file first thing Thursday morning. Congress has to take the Trump Agenda mandate seriously and that means acting fast to enact it.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country

    Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Not a 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

    WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapped back Tuesday at Donald Trump's escalating claims that Canada would be better off if it became the 51st state, and has called for an in-person meeting with premiers in Ottawa next week to address this country's relationship with the United States.

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Melania Trump Is 'Glad to Have a Babysitter for Donald' as Elon Musk Hangs Around Mar-a-Lago, Source Says (Exclusive)

    Multiple sources close to the Trump family tell PEOPLE that Melania has not minded having Musk in her orbit, with one insider predicting that she may find her own way to partner with the tech billionaire

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Trump, Who Incited Insurrection, Accuses Biden Of Making Transition 'As Difficult As Possible'

    Four years after trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power, the president-elect claimed Biden is engaging in "lawfare such as has never been seen before."

  • Trump wants to redraw the map of the Western Hemisphere

    In addition to his bumper sticker promises to put America first and make it great again, soon-to-be President Donald Trump also apparently wants to redraw the map of the Western hemisphere to make America much bigger. And he’s not ruling out the use of military force.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Canada posts nine straight months of trade deficit, surplus with US widens

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.

  • Migrants left stranded in troubled resort as Mexico disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d