Why HGTV Fans Can't Stop Talking about the 'Good Bones' Spinoff

HGTV fans were excited to see the popular series Good Bones return to the network, but things aren't quite the same. Mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine are back in Good Bones: New Beginnings, but their storylines across the three-episode spinoff are separate.

Mina and Karen founded Two Chicks and a Hammer, a home renovation company, back in 2007. They began filming Good Bones in 2016, rehabbing houses and revitalizing neighborhoods in their hometown of Indianapolis. After eight seasons, the show ended, and Mina revealed that she and her mother had a falling out. She told People that they were in a "challenging place" and had a "knock-down, drag-out" fight.

The first episode of the new series chronicles Mina's work renovating a lakehouse near Indianapolis, while episodes two and three focus on Karen's new life in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she's updating a bungalow. Mina shared a photo from Karen's episode on her Instagram page and wrote, "And before you ask, no I’m not in it. But you’ll see some familiar faces!!! So check it out."

Karen shared a photo from set and fans flooded the comments section:

"Dear @HGTV please bring @kelaine217 back!! She makes us happy. What a great show!"

"I’m in the dark here! What happened to Good Bones? Karen didn’t even add Mina’s kids to her list of grandkids that she spends time with"

"I really enjoyed the show last night and I am looking forward to next week, but I miss all of you guys together."

"Not gonna lie, I enjoyed your show more than the one last week ❤️"

Fans also asked Mina about the absence of her brother, Tad, a real estate investor and contractor who appeared on Good Bones. She replied in the comments section, "He declined to participate in Moms and I only share that bc she already answered the question on her post, so not letting any new cats out of the bag. lol. He was not asked to be part of mine with where our relationship stands."

The final episode of Good Bones: New Beginnings airs on Wednesday, August 28, on HGTV.

