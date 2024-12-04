Why are the holidays the busiest time of year for veterinarians?
“Thanksgiving, and the day after Thanksgiving, and that whole weekend after Thanksgiving is some of the busiest time of the entire year,” said Dr. Amanda Pisano.
“Thanksgiving, and the day after Thanksgiving, and that whole weekend after Thanksgiving is some of the busiest time of the entire year,” said Dr. Amanda Pisano.
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate for defense secretary, has a sordid, drunken history of mismanaging veterans organizations that left staff “disgusted” by his allegedly lecherous behavior, according to a report. The New Yorker obtained records from two nonprofit advocacy groups Hegseth led—Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America—that describe financial mismanagement, inappropriate sexual advances and—at one point—Hegseth drunke
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.The mother and uncle of an eastern Ontario man have each been sentenced to years in prison for beating him to death during a family camping trip last year that turned into a "violent nightmare."Tyler Webber, 22, was killed at a campground near Bishop Lake, about an hour and a half north of Kingston, Ont., on July 29, 2023.On Tuesday, Cory Finch, 40 — Webber's uncle — was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Michelle Finch, 43 — Webb
Brandy Manville was killed by her husband Charles Manville, who then died by suicide, per police
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
My neck, my back, put that TV down a tad.
The partner of a man who went missing near Chetwynd, B.C. more than six weeks ago says she believes their dog, which disappeared at the same time, has been found alive.Micaela Sawyer says she believes a golden retriever found injured and emaciated last week is the same dog, named Murphy, that she and her partner, Jim Barnes, owned together.Barnes, a paramedic, took Murphy with him before he disappeared. He was last seen on the Groundbirch Forest Service Road, about 60 kilometres southwest of For
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago disappeared voluntarily as she sought to “step away from modern connectivity” and was last seen crossing into Mexico with her luggage, police said at a news conference where they urged her to contact her distraught family.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida ballerina has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting her estranged husband in 2020.
"That was the moment I realized that I would never be a grandparent or watch my daughter fall in love, get married, or do anything 'normal' in society’s eyes. My daughter was asexual."
Sean “Diddy” Combs could have settled singer Cassie Ventura’s claims of rape and abuse before she went public—but he refused, according to a new report. The accusations were the beginning of the end for the entertainer, who was hit with federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges after Ventura accused him of raping and repeatedly abusing her over the course of their more than decade-long relationship. In a new Law & Crime podcast, The Rise and Fall of Diddy, set to premiere Wednesday, it wa
A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase, leaving him inside for hours until he died.
Naresh Bhatt was allegedly seen buying knives and cleaning supplies days after Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A white ex-police detective in Kansas died Monday in an apparent suicide just before the start of his criminal trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted Black women and terrorized those who tried fight back.
Gone are the tuxedos and ball gowns, replaced by a casual living room feel
Lynch the dog — who was 65 lbs when he was last adopted out in 2023 — now weighs just 39.3 lbs
Samantha Miller, 34, died still wearing her wedding dress, while groom Aric Hutchinson suffered a brain injury and numerous broken bones when Jamie Lee Komoroski smashed into the golf cart the couple had been riding in after their beach ceremony. Komoroski, 27, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2023 crash in South Carolina. Charleston County Courthouse heard how Komoroski had been drinking at several bars and was more than three times the legal limit.
Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Brazil 's biggest metropolitan area threw a man off a bridge and into a river early Monday morning, prompting immediate backlash.