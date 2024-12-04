Why are the holidays the busiest time of year for veterinarians?

CBC

The partner of a man who went missing near Chetwynd, B.C. more than six weeks ago says she believes their dog, which disappeared at the same time, has been found alive.Micaela Sawyer says she believes a golden retriever found injured and emaciated last week is the same dog, named Murphy, that she and her partner, Jim Barnes, owned together.Barnes, a paramedic, took Murphy with him before he disappeared. He was last seen on the Groundbirch Forest Service Road, about 60 kilometres southwest of For