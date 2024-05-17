Why do House Republicans want to change voter registration laws?

Ahead of the 2024 election, a group of House Republicans have introduced the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (or SAVE) Act, which they say is vital to protecting the integrity of our elections. The bill would make it illegal for noncitizens to vote, and order states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. However, critics say there’s a small issue with the plan: It’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote — and states have safeguards in place to weed out those who may register in error. Yahoo News explains the arguments for and against the SAVE Act.

Video Transcript

I think it's fair to say that no one is super stoked about a replay of the 2020 election, especially not all that drama that happened between election day in inauguration.

So setting new standards for federal elections has been a priority for both parties.

And while efforts by Democrats to expand voting rights never made it beyond the Senate House Republicans have just introduced the safeguard American voter eligibility or save Act a bill they say is vital to maintaining the integrity of our elections by making it illegal for non citizens to vote.

This is about the rule of law ensuring the integrity of elections and the simple proposition that only citizens should vote and that sounds totally reasonable.

But there's a catch that's already the law, non citizens can't register to vote in federal or state elections except North Dakota where you don't actually have to register to vote.

Literally every state's voter registration form asks if you're a US citizen.

Many actually start with that question and if you answer no, you don't get to vote and it's not like state governments just take your word for it.

Some non citizens have checked the wrong box book most of the time by mistake.

But those mistakes get found out because the information provided on registration forms is cross referenced with information state governments have on file to verify your identity.

This bill will require voters to produce documentation of citizenship in person which is easier said than done right now.

States are in the process of implementing the real ID program, a federal mandate that requires states to issue more secure I DS and driver's licenses, which would allow people to carry proof of citizenship easily on their person.

But the current deadline to switch over to real ID is May 2025.

So requiring it to vote in 2024 would disenfranchise huge numbers of people.

In the meantime, just under half of American citizens have passports and the other forms of proof of citizenship like a civil birth certificate, a certificate of citizenship or a naturalization certificate like this one are incredibly unwieldy, not to mention very hard to replace if anything happens to them.

Still, the debate over a national standard for participation in federal elections is entirely reasonable and most Americans do support some form of voter ID requirement.

However, House Republicans have pointed to an urgent need to prevent a nester plot to open America's borders so that waves of undocumented immigrants will swing elections in democrats' favor and there's simply no evidence of that happening.

Even House Speaker Mike Johnson who supports this bill has said so states already have safeguards in place to prevent legal permanent resident, non citizens from voting.

And finally getting that right is a huge achievement for those who have gone through the naturalization process, which is very complicated by the way.

So suggesting without proof that there are large numbers of undocumented immigrants, somehow bypassing all of that undetected is at best unnecessary and at worst giving legitimacy to a dangerous mystery.