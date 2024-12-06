Why Jaguar’s rebrand is turning long-term customers away

Jaguar’s rebrand has triggered a storm of controversy amid accusations that the company is abandoning loyal customers and dealerships in favour of a more progressive image.

Jaguar revealed that it was scrapping its iconic cat badge in November, as the company launched a rebrand in preparation for its entrance into the world of electric vehicles.

The move was followed by its advert featuring catwalk models but no cars which also attracted scrutiny.

In response, Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover defended the carmaker’s controversial shake-up and said criticism of its marketing campaign had featured “vile hatred and intolerance”.

The Telegraph has spoken to a number of readers who are long-term customers of Jaguar about their interpretation of the rebrand and what it means for their future relationship with the brand.

‘It’s suicide’

Angela Molton, 62, believes the rebrand has damaged the image of what it means to own a Jaguar.

She said: “I can remember my grandfather having a Jaguar and people thought if you drove a Jaguar, even now, but particularly in the 60s and 70s, you’d hit the jackpot.”

She added that brands such as Jaguar “don’t need to do much talking because they’re iconic and well-loved,” and that pulling advertising stunts such as these “just trash the brand”.

Reacting to the advert which ignited the initial backlash, Molton feels that perceptions of the brand are likely to be changed, particularly with people in her age bracket. “I just don’t understand why they want to alienate their core customers,” she said.

“Okay, try to get other people on board if they think they’re missing out on a certain group, but not at the expense of others. If you include people, you include everybody. To be so divisive and snub your core customer – it’s suicide from a business point of view.”

The advert gained global attention, with even Elon Musk weighing in, but Molton believes that this does not translate to positive feedback and that this could well be the company’s “Ratner moment”.

“From conversations with my husband, people in the similar age group to us and family, we think that they’ve actually trashed the brand,” she said. “I would be interested to see what happens with the market share going forward, I think that’s the proof of the pudding.”

While Molton enjoys her current car, a Jaguar F-Pace, her feelings towards the advert are so strong that she has vowed to make this model her last:“People will vote with their feet, I’m not buying another Jaguar.”

‘The brand has sacrificed its air of sophistication, heritage and luxury’

For Jamie Shrive, 46, Jaguar has missed out on an opportunity to sell the idea to younger generations that they remain a brand to “aspire to” – a perception he has had since childhood.

“My Dad worked hard to own a couple of Jaguar’s in the 1990s and I was proud to show him my XE Prestige several years ago, when I managed to afford one,” he said.

“The rebrand was a surprise. I’d expected a focus on green technology, quality engineering with class and vigour, but in a modern way. There is so much for this much respected and loved brand to draw from.”

By going in the direction that the advert did, Shrive believes that this messaging has been lost - alienating its older core audience in the process. “It came across as a well-produced fashion project overlaid with meaningless tag lines for teenagers,” he remarked.

“If younger audiences are now invigorated to buy a Jaguar, that’s great and I hope it’s a brilliant car. But for me, and clearly many others, the brand has sacrificed its air of sophistication, heritage and luxury to achieve this.”

Although he’s left with fond memories of his time owning a Jaguar, Shrive revealed that his current model will also be his last: “I wish the brand all the best even if I won’t buy another myself,” he said.

“If I’m forced to go electric I’d want a Tesla for the charging network but I’ll not go fully electric until the infrastructure can handle it.”

‘You need interest to make an advert successful’

Michael Fieldhouse, 80, however, is part of the minority who credits the rebrand, particularly the advert, as a great piece of marketing. “I was always taught that you need interest to make an advert or product successful,” he said.

Rather than believing the rebrand will drive customers away, Fieldhouse, a Jaguar owner since 1990, feels that a combination of cost and the brand losing its individuality over the years will stand as the main factors.

“Jaguars were always cars that sold on price against value and the quality of what was provided. The Series 2 models were something that one aspired to own – but that car is no longer because the model just morphs with everyone else’s.”

Speaking of his own future with Jaguar, Fieldhouse stated that his “mind is completely open”.

“Even though there are people being totally anti, they will still have a look at the new model when it comes out.”

Rawdon Glover was contacted for comment.