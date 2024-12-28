Why Jennifer Lopez turned down 'ridiculous' Bruno Mars for her wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to grand celebrations, but even she has her limits. The On the Floor singer reportedly turned down Bruno Mars' $5 million fee to perform at her planned wedding to Alex Rodriguez in 2019.

According to celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum, Lopez found the price "ridiculous." Blum revealed the behind-the-scenes details on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

Blum worked with Lopez and Rodriguez after their engagement in March 2019 to plan their highly anticipated nuptials. During the process, Lopez expressed interest in having Bruno Mars perform at the event.

Blum recalled the moment she shared the price tag with Lopez: "We just worked with him, and he's five." When asked to clarify, she confirmed, "Million. For 45 minutes to an hour."

Lopez's response was quick and clear. According to Blum, the singer said: "Don't be ridiculous".

A $5M price tag

Mars' $5 million fee wasn't just for a night of music. The performance would have lasted under an hour, a standard arrangement for high-profile entertainers.

Blum explained that booking headliners for weddings often comes with such staggering costs. However, she shared that most couples, even high-profile ones, opt for a more traditional setup with a live band or DJ as the main entertainment.

"You'd never have a headliner as your regular entertainment," Blum said. "No one wants to do their first dance to Coldplay or something. That's just dumb. You want a band or DJ, and then maybe 45 minutes of someone like Elton John or Chris Martin."

The wedding that never was

Despite the extensive planning, Lopez and Rodriguez never made it down the aisle. The couple ended their relationship in 2021, five years after going public with their romance.

Later that year, Lopez rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, and the pair tied the knot in July 2022. Mars did not perform at that wedding either.

Blum shared her thoughts on working with Lopez and Rodriguez, revealing she never signed a non-disclosure agreement. "I can talk about it because there was no NDA," she said.

Advice for couples

Blum offered some insight for couples considering celebrity performers for their weddings. "If you're sane, you wouldn't have a headliner as the main entertainment," she said. Instead, she recommends mixing traditional entertainment with a brief appearance by a big-name artist.

She explained that having a major performer take centre stage can shift the focus from the couple to the star. "It's all about them, and it shouldn't be," she said.

A star-studded legacy

Lopez has long been known for her opulent taste and star-studded events, but this story proves she also knows when to draw the line.

Despite the plans falling through, her decision to pass on Mars' fee shows that even JLo knows when something is too much.

Representatives for Lopez, Mars, Rodriguez, and Blum have not commented on the story.

While Lopez may have moved on from her wedding plans with Rodriguez, this behind-the-scenes glimpse offers a fascinating look at the logistics of planning a high-profile celebrity event.