Why is Jim Acosta leaving CNN? Anchor, Trump critic warns not to 'bow down' to tyranny

Jim Acosta has exited CNN.

The CNN chief domestic correspondent announced on air Tuesday he was leaving the network, telling viewers that "after giving all of this some careful consideration and weighing an alternative time slot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on."

Acosta, 53, had been with the network since 2007. A fervent critic of President Donald Trump, Acosta noted that his coverage of the newly re-elected president's first term has not been the "highlight" of his career, instead considering his coverage of former President Barack Obama's trip to Cuba in 2016 a defining moment.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta arrives at US District Court in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 16, 2018, where Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the White House to reinstate Acosta's press credentials.

"(I) had the chance to question the dictator there, Raul Castro, about the island's political prisoners," Acosta said on air. "As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home the lesson … it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant. I have always believed it's the job of the press to hold power to account."

The move comes after the anchor's show was moved from its usual time slot, with media reports saying Acosta was offered a midnight time slot in a jarring shift just as Trump began his second term. In a statement on Friday, a CNN spokesperson said the network was in "active discussions with Jim about a new time slot and will have more information to share soon."

The network confirmed his exit Tuesday to USA TODAY.

CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta, center, participates in a stand up shot as he reports after the White House daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Feb. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

"Jim has had a long, distinguished nearly 20-year career at CNN, with a track record of standing up to authority, for the First Amendment and for our journalistic freedoms," the network said in a statement. "We want to thank him for the dedication and commitment he's brought to his reporting and wish him the very best in the future."

CNN has shifted much of its programming lineup, bumping hosts such as Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer to different timeslots as the company cuts about 200 TV positions, or 6% of its workforce, according to the network's own reporting.

At least a half dozen marquee hosts at U.S. news organizations — from Fox News to CNN — have left their powerful perches at the anchor desk.

Contributing: Jay Stahl

