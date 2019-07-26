Why Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian's Ex James Harden Were Hanging Out In Texas

From ELLE

Jordyn Woods was back in the news yesterday evening after TMZ published footage it received of her dancing in front of Khloé Kardashian's other NBA player ex-boyfriend James Harden at a Texas bar. The sighting prompted some to speculate something could be going on between them. TMZ shut down all dating rumors in a new report.

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max - Getty Images More

According to the outlet, multiple sources close to Woods said that the Texas hangout was coincidental. There's nothing romantic between them brewing; they just have mutual friends.

Woods is filming a project in New Orleans, and she and her pals took a trip to Texas to go out. They went to the VIP booth in Belle Station, where Harden was. But the sources maintained that Woods didn't arrive, leave, or spend much time with Harden there at all. The dancing was just her having fun.

The Woods sighting with Harden has generated as much headline attention as it has because of Woods's fallout from the Kardashian-Jenner family earlier this year. Woods was Kylie Jenner's best friend before the family learned that Woods allegedly cheated with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend-on-the-outs and father of daughter, Tristan Thompson, at a house party in February. Woods claimed he only kissed her once during her Red Table Talk interview.

While Jenner is open to reconciling with Woods someday, Woods's incident with Thompson led the rest of the family to decide to permanently cut ties with her. In June 2019, a source told Peoplethat "Khloé never wants to see Jordyn again."

This is not the first time Woods and Harden have been linked together. The Blast reported in February that Woods allegedly told friends she and Harden "hooked up," and she got Kradashian's blessing before doing anything. Woods has never confirmed the report.

How serious were Kardashian and Harden when they dated? They were together for eight months in 2015. He spoke openly to Sports Illustrated about the toll the media attention from it took on him. “I didn’t like all the attention,” he said. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

('You Might Also Like',)