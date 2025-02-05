Why has Kay Burley quit Sky News? Presenter says goodbye after 36 years

Kay Burley, 64, was part of the team which launched Sky News in 1989 ((James Manning/PA))

Kay Burley announced her retirement from Sky News live on air on Wednesday after 36 years with the channel.

The 64-year-old was part of the team which launched Sky News in 1989. She has covered some major news stories, including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and 9/11, for which she won the broadcaster a Bafta Award.

She asked her breakfast show viewers to keep in touch and said she would continue posting on her social media.

Here’s why she has quit Sky News.

Why has Kay Burley quit Sky News?

She told viewers she wanted to enjoy her “other passions, including my love for travel” after “over a million minutes of live TV news, more than anyone else in the world”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wigan-born presenter added: “So, after covering 12 separate general elections, including Sir Keir Starmer’s victory last year, I am retiring from Sky News, let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news.

Kay Burley has just unexpectedly announced her retirement from Sky News live on air. pic.twitter.com/xnPbeXm2vu — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 5, 2025

“Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades — you’re awesome.”

Burley was suspended from her role for six months in 2020 after admitting she broke Covid-19 rules while celebrating her birthday. She returned to Sky News on June 7, 2021.

Burley was a contestant on ITV's Dancing on Ice in 2017. The following year, she was part of the second series of Celebrity Hunted.

ADVERTISEMENT

She began her journalism career at BBC Local Radio and Tyne Tees Television before joining Sky News. Burley has become a prominent figure in British journalism, known for her incisive interviews.

When is/was her last day at Sky News?

David Rhodes, Sky News Executive Chairman, confirmed Wednesday was her last day on air.

“Talking with Kay about her plans, we all felt it was more fitting that Kay break this story herself,” he said. “She’s done that now in her own words, and we’ll be sharing the clip on social channels today.

“A founding member of Sky News, Kay helped build our proposition from its launch in 1989. She has been a constant presence on our screens over the course of our 36 years.

“Kay confirmed that today was her final broadcast with Sky News. Of course, Breakfast continues — with the other current presenters and with our Friday-Sunday team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank Kay for her huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism. And we wish her the best of luck.”

Does Kay Burley have any children?

The presenter has one son called Alexander Kutner with football agent Steve Kutner. She has been married twice: first to fellow reporter Steve Burley and later to Kutner.

Alexander’s exact age is unknown, but he is reportedly about 31 or 32, after being born in 1993.

While Burley keeps her social media strictly for work, she occasionally posts about her son.

In April 2024, she posted a picture of him with the family dog on her Instagram account.

In March 2022, she promoted her son’s new collector car market consultant business, Wolf Hub, on Instagram.

She wrote: “Check out my son’s new business and maybe give him a follow? I maybe biased but its excellent.”

Burley shared a photo of the pair enjoying an exotic safari excursion in February 2024.

She captioned the photo: “My son and I love safari. #Archive.”