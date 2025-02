Reuters

Germany will probably fail to achieve its 2030 climate targets unless significant policy changes are implemented, government climate advisers said in a study released on Wednesday. The independent Council of Experts on Climate Change, which must review the country's climate performance at regular intervals, said Germany won't meet its goal to cut 65% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 1990, mostly due to the transport and construction sectors. The council had already said last year that Germany was likely to miss its binding greenhouse gas targets.