Why the latest mpox outbreak has global health authorities so alarmed

World health authorities are increasingly alarmed by the latest mpox outbreak, driven by a more lethal and infectious variant than the strain behind the 2022 outbreak – with this new version predominantly affecting children.

This new strain has already caused a surge in cases across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and is spreading to neighbouring countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency (PHEIC).

Thursday health officials confirmed the first infection detected outside of Africa.

The PHEIC declaration aims to raise awareness and secure funding to contain and treat the disease.

Mpox, a virus formerly called monkeypox, infects humans and animals, and is similar to smallpox. It causes fevers, rashes and puss-filled lesions all over the body.

In severe cases, mpox provokes sepsis – a life-threatening response to infection that requires immediate medical attention.

Deadlier variant

Public health authorities are worried about mpox because of the way it spreads through direct contact with an infected person, or with contaminated materials or animals.

Someone can transmit the disease one to four days before symptoms appear.

The 2022 outbreak was triggered by clade II, one of two types of mpox, which is milder and less transmissible than clade Ib, which is behind the most recent outbreak and can kill up to ten percent of people infected.

The most recent outbreak has been affecting predominantly children.

Goma’s international airport has allowed the virus to spread abroad.



