Why Lee Anderson’s parents should worry mainstream politicians

Forty years ago, Lee Anderson stood with his father, Paul, on the picket lines during the miners’ strike. This week he credited his father with persuading him to join the most Right-wing mainstream political party in Britain.

Anderson, who became Reform UK’s first MP when he defected from the Conservatives on Monday, has gone from Thatcher-hating socialist to Farage-loving patriot.

He describes his father as his “political adviser” and his parents are exactly the sort of working-class people in so-called Red Wall constituencies that both Labour and the Tories need to win over as they gear up for the general election.

The fact that the Andersons would appear to be disillusioned with both of the major parties – and are veering well to the Right – may be symptomatic of a much wider shift in regions with a similar demographic, and it should be keeping Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer awake at night.

Anderson, 57, characterises his father as “a wise man who talks sense and spends his days talking about politics, football, current affairs, law and order and national security”.

Paul Anderson spent his working life as a coal miner (as did his own father) and was a veteran of strikes in 1972 and 1974 by the time the industrial action of 1984 came around. Lee, who was only 17 in 1984, supported his father in the miners’ battle with Margaret Thatcher, and after following him down the pit, joined Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers, taking part in a series of one-day strikes in 1992.

Lee Anderson’s 75-year-old mother Jenny, who he says “spends her days telling my dad to ‘shut up’”, worked in one of several clothing factories that were the main employer in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, where Lee and his sisters Lisa and Paula were brought up.

The village grew up around the workers’ cottages, built by the New Hucknall Colliery, and Lee Anderson has described a childhood that might be more familiar to people a generation older than him.

“We had vegetables in the garden,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph last year. “At the bottom of the garden we had chickens, rabbits and ducks. When it was dinner time we had one of them.

“That was our food bank, our back garden. We didn’t have a pot to p-- in when we were kids. We really didn’t. We were brought up with plenty of love in the house. But we had absolutely nothing.”

Holidays would be spent in Skegness, in a caravan, if there was a holiday at all.

Paul Anderson brought his son up to stand on his own two feet, never expecting or asking for handouts, and taking personal responsibility for his actions.

“My dad always told me that if I wanted nice things, I had to go to work and if I wanted even nicer things, I had to do more work,” he has said.

As a child, he would hear his father’s alarm clock go off at 5am every morning, and by the time Anderson was out of bed, his father would be at work down the pit. At 7am his mother’s alarm went off and she would be off to her factory job.

“We were conditioned into working,” he explained, “whereas lots of kids round here, there’s never been an alarm clock going off. They’ve never seen their mum and dad sitting around the table discussing their day at work. It’s alien to them.”

Following his father’s example, when Anderson struggled to make ends meet for his own family, he worked 12-hour shifts, seven nights a week down the mine rather than expecting the welfare state to pick up the tab.

“When my first missus got pregnant with our second child, I had to go to my boss at the pit and say, ‘I’m working six days, I need a Sunday shift’,” Lee once explained. “I didn’t blame the government. I thought, ‘I’d got her pregnant, it was my job to feed my kid’.”

His parents were of the make-do-and-mend generation, and Anderson has expressed bafflement at today’s throwaway culture, saying: “Back in the day, if I got a hole in my socks, my mum sewed them up for me. Nowadays, you just chuck them in the bin and you get three new pairs for two quid from Asda.”

Anderson’s humble upbringing has left him with no time for what he calls “poor me syndrome”, and both he and his father clearly believe that topping up people’s salaries with in-work benefits has hindered upward mobility by making it too easy for people to rely on the state rather than relying on themselves.

Having been a Labour councillor for three years (he was suspended by his local branch after using boulders to block off a site where Travellers wanted to set up camp), Anderson defected to the Tories in 2018, with the full backing of his parents, who voted Conservative for the first time in the 2019 general election, helping to make their son the MP for Ashfield.

In 2020 he posted a picture on social media of himself with his parents, saying he had bumped into them “while doing the rounds” in his constituency (though the fact that they appeared to be at home suggested it was not an entirely unexpected meeting).

Anderson Sr, displaying tattoos on his forearm, wore only a vest on his top half, as if to reassure neighbours that he had not strayed from his roots.

On Monday Anderson said he defected to Reform following months of “soul-searching” and taking advice from his parents, among other people.

This should be a worry for the Tories, especially those in the Red Wall seats. Politicians do not give up their seats willingly, and Anderson clearly believes he has a better chance of defending his 5,733 majority by representing Reform rather than the Tories.

Brexit – which Anderson voted for – took Labour and the Conservatives by surprise because too many MPs failed to understand what people outside south-east England really thought, including the fact that they were fed up with uncontrolled immigration and felt they were being ignored.

If the likes of Paul and Jenny Anderson feel they are still being ignored, the mainstream parties risk repeating the mistakes of Brexit, and Reform could scoop up more votes than Sunak or Starmer are prepared to contemplate.