Since Love Island airs every night for eight weeks, it's reasonable to say that fans must devote a significant amount of time to the show.

Therefore, fans were disappointed to see that the 80-minute episode wasn't published to the platform right away when they tried to watch it last night (Monday, July 22).It's understandable that some fans periodically want to rewatch episodes on the streaming service ITVX, considering not everyone has the chance to sit and watch at 9pm every day.

But it wasn’t long before complaints starting rolling in on X.

One user jokingly tweeted: “Mimii waiting on itvx to upload the latest episode of Love Island.”

Mimii waiting on itvx to upload the latest episode of Love Island #loveisland

Another user desperate to catch up with the latest episode said: “Please upload last nights (Monday 22nd July) episode of Love Island to the app !!.”

Can @ITVX please upload last nights (Monday 22nd July) episode of Love Island to the app !!

A third also joined in, saying: “woke up shaking, crying and sweating this morning i can’t believe i don’t have a new love island episode to watch.”

woke up shaking, crying and sweating this morning i can't believe i don't have a new love island episode to watch 😭😭

But why is the latest episode not on ITVX yet?

Why is Love Island not on ITVX?

An issue occurred during the upload of the most recent Love Island programme, as ITV disclosed on X. The channel posted on the social network, saying: “We got a text! and it's to let us know that we're aware of an issue surrounding the upload of last night's Love Island episode. “Not to worry as we're looking into this as priority and will have this upload ASAP.”

Love Island has already had a technological glitch on the eve of the premiere of the new summer series. The eleventh season of the Maya Jama-fronted dating programme debuted on June 3 at 9pm with a 90-minute episode. But fans had trouble getting onto ITV's platform to watch the stream, and they weren't able to see the new singletons until the first commercial break. Just a few seconds before the show, ITVX displayed an unwanted warning that said, "Programme not available on this platform."

Luckily, the issue was quickly resolved.

How long does it typically take for an episode to air on ITVX?

ITV promises that its pre-recorded programmes, such as dramas, comedies, and soap operas, will be accessible to view on ITVX immediately following their broadcast. Live events, such as sports or programmes like This Morning, take a little longer to process because the media organisation needs to edit them beforehand. They should be accessible an hour after the show ends, according to the ITV website. However, "Longer broadcasts, such as football games or horse races, might require more time than that."