Why Manchester’s most fashionable restaurants are growing vegetables in car parks

When vehicles ascend the winding ramps to the second level of an NCP car park in Stockport, south Manchester, they encounter a surprise. A disused strip of land on the site – which overlooks the town centre’s Primark and HMV – now operates as the kitchen garden of the critically acclaimed restaurant Where the Light Gets In, and its sister café, Yellowhammer.

This is The Landing, where raised beds made from concrete slabs are filled with white currants, chard, sweet rocket, blackcurrant sage, Korean mint, bronze fennel, crosnes (Chinese artichokes) and more. Pots dotted around are filled with more unusual plants, such as oyster plant and artemisia, a herb with a distinctly cola aroma, while around the edges of the site, cracks and crevices sprout with alpine strawberries. “They’re tiny strawberries and will fruit in early summer,” says Elektra Owen, one of the two directors of the project. “They’re just beginning to come back but it will be full of them. They like growing in the drainpipe, basically.”

The Landing was launched in 2020, during lockdown, by Sam Buckley, the chef and founder of Where the Light Gets In, in collaboration with Manchester Urban Diggers (MUD), a social enterprise that runs gardening projects around the city. Buckley had had his eye on the spot, which lies close to the restaurant, for some time and eventually decided to relocate his original growing hub from a farm in Marple to the high-rise urban plot.

The Landing is the kitchen garden for the acclaimed restaurant Where the Light Gets In - Guzelian

During the summer months, the menu at Where the Light Gets In (which has a Michelin green star for sustainability) is dominated by produce from The Landing, such as sorrel, rainbow chard and heirloom tomatoes. Gesturing to a seating area surrounded by fig trees, affectionately known as the Fig Lounge, Owen explains that “we’ll probably have figs that will be served on the cheese boards for a week in the restaurant”. Throughout the year, the garden yields lesser-known plants, including cucamelons, that lend an edge to its dishes.

Not everything can be cultivated on the top deck of an inner-city car park. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to grow asparagus up here,” Owen says of the space-greedy crop. “If we wanted enough to supply the restaurant we’d have to plant all the beds with it.” By the same token, although she’d love to grow potatoes because “I think it’s fun to grow those bread-and-butter crops, actually it doesn’t really make sense”, she admits. Instead, “it’s better to support a potato farmer who has a whole field of potatoes”.

I arrive as Owen prepares a nettle tea to feed the crops and help stimulate growth naturally. She had previously worked at Springtail Farm, a market garden in West Dorset, and her co-director at The Landing, Nathan Phipp-MacIntyre, has a background in community gardening. As well as growing crops for Buckley’s restaurants, The Landing has an educational focus and regularly hosts groups of students to promote its values of food sovereignty, community engagement and increased biodiversity in urban environments.

The Landing's co-director, Nathan Phipp-MacIntyre, has a background in community gardening - Guzelian

On my visit the garden actually looks more sparse than usual, having been recently cleared to bring in spring plants. “I have dreams of it being a sprawling mass of green,” Owen says. “And for it to be as bountiful as possible.”

She points to an unruly bed of coriander. “I could take it out. But actually, I really want it to go to seed and then we’ll harvest the green seed.” The chefs love using the fresh seed in dishes because of its unique zinginess. “You couldn’t really ask a [farmer] to do that because it’s not a profitable thing to do, but up here we can do it and that’s quite fun.”

As well as running The Landing, Owen spends three days a week working as a cook at Yellowhammer, which is a short walk away through a pedestrianised part of town featuring Tudor-style façades, a historical cast-iron bridge built in 1868, and many new shops and cafés. Yellowhammer is a multi-purpose space, at once a café, bakery and pottery. Its food is herb-forward, with dishes such as leeks vinaigrette with crème fraîche or gently cooked lovage stems with goat’s curd. “It’s exciting to be [at The Landing] for three days and then spend three days directly using the produce from the garden,” Owen says. “It’s the really simple dishes I like the most.”

The Landing is not Manchester’s only urban garden to supply the city’s restaurants. Approximately four miles north in the neighbourhood of Fallowfield, MUD, which was established in 2019 by siblings Jo and Sam Payne along with Mike Hodson, also manages Platt Fields Market Garden in Platt Fields Park, a surprisingly verdant site beside a row of redbrick residential terraces.

Platt Fields Garden Market is one of Manchester's many urban gardens - Lorne Campbell

On an old bowling green that had been neglected for more than a decade, the group’s beehive is the first thing that catches the eye – and beyond that, plots dominated by salad crops, cabbages and brassicas, rather than root veg, because of the shallow soil. There’s an abundant herb garden brimming with oregano, lemon balm, lovage and thyme, as well as comfrey, which is used as a natural fertiliser due to its rich nutrient composition. A soft-fruit area produces redcurrants, gooseberries, blueberries, strawberries and rhubarb, while a community orchard stands behind the organisation’s café, MUD Kitchen – all but three miles away from bustling Deansgate in Manchester’s city centre.

During the pandemic, the project grew food for the community and provided meals for NHS staff; these days, large parts of the Market Garden are planted with crops for use in the café as well as in the city’s top restaurants. A number of other projects also operate on the same land: the Gaskell Garden Project, a permaculture garden; an art studio, built by one of MUD’s volunteers; and Myco, a co-operative and mushroom farm whose diverse range of oyster mushrooms is also on the menus of many restaurants and cafés across the city.

Platt Fields Market Garden grows salad crops rather than root veg - Lorne Campbell

As well as MUD’s three founders, Platt Fields Market Garden has an additional 15 staff members, among them gardeners, chefs, bakers, social and therapeutic horticulture practitioners, florists and café staff. The garden is visited regularly by locals as well as volunteers, who get to pick the produce and then see it cooked on site, or spy it in other restaurants. “I think that’s quite new for people,” says Hodson, “to be able to come here and see a load of leeks being grown and then go into town and eat them.”

The space regularly hosts farmers’ markets and pop-up events, collaborating with local food businesses such as Tawny Stores kitchen and grocer, Slice Culture pizza, and the chef Mary-Ellen McTague, who ran The Creameries, a restaurant that was devoted to seasonality before it closed in 2022. For Hodson, these collaborations serve as an opportunity to educate Manchester’s culinary greats as well as its residents. “Certain chefs have figured out that their menu should follow the farmer or grower, not the other way around,” he says.

Eat at Manchester’s top restaurants and wine bars, including Higher Ground, Flawd and Isca, or in local cafés such as Something More Productive in Withington, and you’ll probably munch on something plundered from Platt Fields Market Garden. At the last establishment, a menu of soups and vegetarian sandwiches – such as a roast squash sourdough number with sage pesto, pickled beetroot and whipped feta – is devised from what is available from the garden. “It’s win-win,” says Theo Tobias, who founded Something More Productive in late 2023. “Our food is fresh, our menu uncomplicated and our wastage is pretty much zero. All while supporting a beautiful and charitable initiative.”

If you've eaten at Manchester's top restaurants and wine bars, you've probably munched on something plundered from Platt Fields - Guzelian

Elsewhere in the area, Glebelands City Growers, co-ordinated by Manchester’s Kindling Trust, cultivate organic vegetables in an ex-council-owned plant nursery near Stockport, with the bulk of its supply going to Unicorn, a co-operative grocery store in Chorlton. At Cinderwood, a 1.5-acre market garden that was established in Cheshire in 2020 by the team behind the restaurants Higher Ground and Flawd, all manner of greens are grown for them as well as the restaurants Another Hand, Erst and Mana.

At all these sites, from gritty car park to abandoned bowling green, there is a spirit of collaboration, rather than competition, among their green-fingered guardians. “It feels like there’s this very strong network of growing and feeding, which is pretty new in Manchester,” says Hodson. Such projects have bolstered the city’s food scene – it is surely no coincidence that the partnering restaurants are all being increasingly recognised at a national level – and in turn have fostered a new generation of gourmets. “By osmosis of growing produce,” Hodson admits, “it has made me a bit of a foodie.”

More urban plots producing gourmet greens

Purple Patch, Bristol

Purple Patch market garden, located in the verdant St Werburghs area of Bristol, is managed by Garden Folk CIC. The one-acre site produces veg boxes and supplies produce to the local café Chez Candice, prioritising soil health and biodiversity through its no-dig and pesticide-free practices.

OrganicLea, London

Operating a 12-acre site in Chingford, the group grows a wide variety of organic fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers using sustainable and regenerative farming practices. As well as running veg box schemes and appearing at farmers’ markets, it sells to local restaurants including Eat17 in Walthamstow, and has previously supplied such esteemed restaurants as The Clove Club and Ottolenghi.

Stepney City Farm, London

As well as rearing goats, sheep, pigs, chickens and ducks, Stepney City Farm in east London cultivates seasonal produce in its forest garden, from cabbage, cauliflower and rhubarb in spring to an array of aubergines, beans and tomatoes during summer. Visitors can purchase fresh produce or learn to grow vegetables themselves, while the farm supplies many London restaurants, including its own on-site café, The Allotment Kitchen.