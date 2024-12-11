Why many cars no longer have spare tires, and what to do
Many of today's newer cars and SUV's no longer have spare tires. Why... and what you should do for your safety.
Many of today's newer cars and SUV's no longer have spare tires. Why... and what you should do for your safety.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 660,231 vehicles. This includes vehicles from General Motors, Honda, Ram and Volkswagen.
Features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking are becoming increasingly common in cars. Manufacturers say they promote safety and convenience, but some experts say too many drivers don’t understand them well enough or use the features in unsafe ways.
The reduction from 50 to 40 km/h has resulted in a small drop in crashes on residential streets, but not on Calgary's busiest roads
China's top electric vehicle maker BYD gained market share as the world's largest auto market recorded its fastest-growing month in 2024, setting BYD up to exceed its global annual sales goal and overtake Ford and Honda. Aided by robust sales in China, BYD is on course to top its annual sales target of 4 million vehicles, which would put it ahead of Japan's Honda and Detroit-based Ford for 2024.
Only 30 copies of the Lamborghini Diablo GTR racer were ever made, and a gorgeous blue example is now available for purchase — if you can pay the very high price.
Mayor Olivia Chow's executive committee has asked city staff for more information before moving ahead with a proposed cap on the number of ride-share drivers in Toronto, after a marathon session Tuesday that heard from dozens of people voicing concerns. Chow tried to limit the number of Private Transportation Company (PTC) licences last October, but backed off following a legal threat from Uber. City staff had recommended limiting the number of ride-share licences for Uber and Lyft drivers to 80
CASTLEGAR, B.C. — Police in British Columbia's southern Interior say a crash between an SUV and a snowplow dump truck has killed an eight-year-old boy.
The Mythos AMG PureSpeed features a halo system like that found on Formula 1 cars.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
A rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe with a rich heritage and pristine features will cross the block at Mecum Kissimmee 2025.
Fuel-efficient sedans will be more important than ever going into 2025, as they will be the vehicles that save you the most money. With the average American spending thousands in annual...
MILAN (Reuters) -Hybrid technology will be key for the European expansion of Chinese EV giant BYD amid soft demand for fully-electric vehicles, the special adviser in the region for the manufacturer said on Monday. BYD, China's top electric vehicle producer, entered Europe's passenger car market in 2022. Alfredo Altavilla, a veteran auto industry executive who has served as Fiat Chrysler's European chief, was appointed as BYD's special adviser for Europe earlier this year.
Flair Airlines' chief financial officer Sumanth Rao is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash involving an underage driver who had been drinking at his Atlanta-area home.
It was Windsor's Ward 10 councillor who gave his constituents the "Please Slow Down" sign sitting on the law outside the home where a woman died this week after a driver crashed through the building. Now, Coun. Jim Morrison says he's going to look into new traffic calming measures for the area. Morrison says that if there's interest in traffic calming measures for Riviera Drive, he'd do his best to expedite work in the spring, calling the crash that took a 73-year-old woman's life a "tragedy" an
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Autonomous Driving Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) stands against the other best autonomous driving stocks to buy. The vision of fleets of driverless cars seamlessly transporting passengers has […]
An oil delivery truck that overturned into a ditch just outside of Charlottetown early Monday morning spilled between 400 and 700 litres of heating fuel, provincial environment officials say. The Winsloe Road was closed to all traffic between Route 250, the Kentyre Road, and Route 220, the Horne Cross Road, in the wake of the single-vehicle accident, the RCMP posted at 6:30 a.m., but has since reopened.RCMP said the driver was initially trapped in the truck. "Thankfully, this individual was able
A four-block stretch of 20th Street S.W. was recently rejected as one of the city's next streets to drop from a speed limit of 50 kilometres an hour to 40. It has some people who live in the popular neighbourhood of South Calgary questioning whether that was the right move. "It's a very busy, fast-moving street, in a residential area, you know, which is concerning for myself and others who are walking in the area," said John Deneer, who was out walking his dog recently, not far from a speed read
A person driving the wrong way on an interstate in Mississippi collided with another vehicle. Six people are dead after the collision.
Police appeal for dash cam footage after a man in his 70s died in a crash in Halstead on Saturday.
2 teens killed in crash in Greenville County