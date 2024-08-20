Why are there so many empty seats at the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night at Chicago's United Center, but not without controversy. Empty seats appeared to dominate the arena, sparking a wave of criticism from conservatives on social media.

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois on August 19, 2024.

Photos of the half-empty venue—designed to hold 23,500—spread quickly online. "Look at all the empty seats at the DNC. The Democrat Party is over! RIP," one user posted on X. Conservative YouTuber Blaire White claimed there were "more people outside protesting the DNC than people inside," adding, "This is not the turnout of a party that can win."

But what really caused those empty seats? The situation was more about logistics than a lack of enthusiasm.

According to the Wall Street Journal, pro-Palestine protests near the convention site disrupted transportation, delaying buses carrying delegates. Around 20 buses were stuck a half mile from the United Center as protesters clashed with police, causing many attendees to arrive late.

The convention, scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. ET, was delayed over 20 minutes as organizers scrambled to get everyone inside. As the night went on, the arena filled up with delegates eager to hear from President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

