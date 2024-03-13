Why Mel B moved into her mum's bungalow in Leeds

Mel B says her abusive marriage left her penniless and powerless

Melanie Brown made millions from the Spice Girls, but a few years ago, after leaving an abusive marriage, she was left with almost nothing.

She left California, returned home to Leeds and moved into her mum's bungalow.

The singer, 48, says while she "is all about girl power", she was in a "powerless" situation after the abuse.

Brown has now managed to buy her own home again, something she thought would "never be on the cards".

The decision to move back home came while the Spice Girls were wowing the UK on their sold out stadium tour in 2019.

Although the shows were profitable, Brown's proceeds were being spent on legal fees and payments to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she has alleged was abusive.

Brown told the BBC: "I wasn't just emotionally and physically abused, there was all the financial abuse too. I didn't realise that I didn't have as much money as I thought I had. So I literally had to eat humble pie, live with my mum."

She added: "My mum was the kind of person that would say, 'Oh you've left him now, you're fine'. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Obviously any situation is better than being with your abuser, but when you've left that kind of abusive situation, it's like starting all over again. You have to learn to trust people. You have to learn to trust yourself."

Belafonte, a film producer, has repeatedly denied the claims against him made by the singer.

They reached a private settlement out of court in 2017, and their divorce was finalised a year later.

As part of the settlement, Brown had to pay Belafonte $350,000 (£274,000) and $5,000 (£3,900) a month in child support for their daughter Madison.

Melanie Brown received an MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2022, accompanied by her mother Andrea.

The star says being back in Leeds has "definitely" helped her find her feet.

"My mum's one of seven so I'm surrounded by friends, family, aunties, uncles, nephews, nieces - the whole nine yards.

"Leeds is beautiful, it's so green and so down to earth and people, I just find them warmer."

Brown announced on Instagram in February that after working "bloody hard" for more than five years she had finally been able to buy her own home.

"I've been looking at houses on and off for the last couple of years, knowing I didn't have the money to afford them," she told the BBC. "But I just put my head down, worked and lived frugally and hence I've been able to buy my own house."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3IpljRNbYQ/?igsh=ZXNzcXk1ZzYzZXps

Part of "living frugally" meant Mel had to start shopping on a budget, something she is not giving up anytime time soon.

"I still love shopping in Aldi and Lidl, I don't think I'm ever going to stop doing that to be honest. I'm still a Leeds girl!"

'I'm the voice of other survivors'

In 2018, Mel was made a patron of Women's Aid and campaigning for survivors of domestic abuse is now a huge part of her life.

"I bring awareness and I talk about abuse and I talk about what I've been through," she said.

"I'm the voice of all the other survivors out there that don't have a voice, that can't be heard, that can't get their point across - especially when it comes to things like trying to change the justice system and trying to enforce more laws that are more supportive to people that are coming out of an abusive situation."

During her last marriage, Brown said she only felt safe when was away from home, at work.

She believes employers should help victims in the workplace and be "fully aware of the tell-tale signs of abuse".

The Spice Girls' hits included Wannabe, Say You'll Be There and Viva Forever

Meanwhile, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls' first audition - and demand is still high for them to return to the stage as a five-piece.

Brown said the band "would be back together tomorrow" if it was up to her and "it's just a case of logistically getting it going".

The women are all still friends and chat on a WhatsApp group - which Brown admits she leaves "quite a lot and then joins again".

"I'm the funniest because I'm the northerner," she laughs. "Well Mel C is very funny too. We're all funny in all different ways."

The singer has been engaged to her partner Rory McPhee since 2022, and is planning to get married at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

On rumours that Victoria Beckham will design the dress Mel said: "Yeah, she'd love to" - but confessed she was considering several options.

Either way, all of her bandmates will be there for the big day. As their song goes "friendship never ends".