Why this MMA fighter wants to compete on P.E.I., but can't

Morgan Rhynes has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter for about six years, but he's never fought in front of a hometown crowd.

That's because prize fighting — in MMA, boxing or any combat sport — is illegal on P.E.I.

So Rhynes and the dozen or so other pro fighters on the Island have to travel to other cities to ply their trade.

He says holding fights on P.E.I. would help his career "tremendously."

"The biggest problem obviously for Island fighters is finding flights," he said.

And the more fights you have, the more money you make.

About $500 a match, double if you win

Paul Abel, Rhynes's coach and the owner of Wulfrun MMA in Charlottetown, says local fighters can make about $500 a match, plus another $500 if they win. They also get travelling expenses, and a percentage of any tickets they sell.

Selling tickets can also be difficult, however, if the matches aren't on P.E.I., though Abel said a few hundred fans travelled from P.E.I. for a recent match in Moncton.

"We can hear our fans in the audience but it's different than say somebody who's fighting from New Brunswick who builds a local fan base. And this is a negative for our fighters, for sure."

According to Canada's Criminal Code, prize fighting is illegal unless it is sanctioned by an athletic commission set up under the authority of the province's legislature.

No commission on P.E.I.

John Morrison, director of sport, recreation and physical activity with P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness, said there have been discussions over the years about setting up such a commission on the Island, "but up to this point in time there really hasn't been a decision to move forward in that direction."

As it stands, even amateur fights are not allowed in province's without a sanctioning body — unless it is an Olympic sport such as boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling. Professional wrestling matches are allowed because they are considered entertainment, Morrison said.

I could be having the worst day ever and then I could go to the gym and it all goes away. — Morgan Rhynes

Abel said judging from the fans willing to travel off-Island, he believes MMA matches would be well-attended on P.E.I. — and draw fans from other provinces.

"I think done properly and marketed properly and everything, I do think that it would be well-received," he said. "I'm amazed how many people cross that bridge to follow this sport and to follow their local fighters. It really is quite impressive."

