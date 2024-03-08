‘Why give that much money!?’ RHOM star Larsa Pippen catches heat over teen’s allowance

You think the cost of living is a lot in Miami? Try living over on the other coast.

Los Angeles is, amazingly, harder on your wallet.

That said, a lot of folks may be shocked by how much Larsa Pippen gives her teenager for allowance.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star had mentioned on a January show that daughter Sophia decided to move to California to be with her father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, for high school.

On Thursday’s “RHOM” reunion on Bravo, host Andy Cohen read her a viewer question inquiring about the excessive amount.

“I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard Sophia gets $2,500 a month in allowance,” said Cohen incredulously. “Why give that much to a teenager?”

Pippen shot back, blaming L.A. and how expensive it is there.

Indeed, according to consumer website LivingCost.org, the City of Angels is 23 percent more costly than the Magic City. A person’s average salary, after taxes, can cover living expenses for two months there and 1.4 months here.

That said, Sophia has lots of things to purchase.

“After school, she orders food or Uber or, like, you know, buys presents for her friends’ birthdays,” Pippen explained, adding that the 15 year old also has paid endorsements. “She literally makes money, you know?”

So would the jewelry designer ever up and move to be closer to her kid? Probably not.

“For me, Miami is home; that’s where my heart and my soul is,” said the 49-year-old divorcee. “Sophia loves being in LA, and so it’s OK. You know, her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she’s happy. That’s the only thing that I care about.”