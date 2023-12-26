Why there’s optimism around the Professional Women’s Hockey League

Sky News

A dead body was found in a freezer by a family in San Diego, police have said, with details around how it ended up there still a mystery. The San Diego Police Department said "out-of-town" family members immediately called police when they found the body in a home in Zion Avenue at around 11.45am (7.45pm UK time) on Saturday. Sky News's US partner network, NBC News, reported the body is believed to be female - but no other physical details have been confirmed.