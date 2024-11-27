Why The Peace Deal Between Israel And Lebanon Does Not Mean A Gaza Truce Is On The Horizon

Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel protest Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, in Umm al-Fahm, Israel, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. via Associated Press

Israel’s peace deal with Lebanon is not likely to trigger a similar agreement between Israel and Gaza, according to the UK’s former minister for the Middle East.

After 13 months of fighting between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah – and two months after Israeli troops invaded Lebanon – the neighbouring countries finally agreed to a ceasefire last night.

The deal, announced by outgoing US president Joe Biden, will see around 5,000 Lebanese troops deployed to the south.

Hezbollah will then move 18 miles north of the border with Israel and Israeli troops will withdraw from Lebanon altogether.

However, the agreement – designed to be permanent – does not necessarily mean a similar situation is on the cards for the Palestinian territory of Gaza, even though that is the conflict which triggered the Israel-Lebanon fighting.

When war broke out between Israel and militant group Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah also began to attack Israel.

The Lebanese group – backed by the Iranian regime, like Hamas – said it was acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

But the UK’s former minister for the Middle East under Theresa May, Alistair Burt, told Sky News, “the aims of Israel in Lebanon are very different to the aims [of Israel] in Gaza.”

He said it was “difficult” to say if this peace deal would give “a sense that peace is possible and therefore improves the opportunity of negotiations with Hamas”.

He said: “I think we should be very cautious on believing there is an easy spread of one to another.

“Israel’s objectives in Lebanon were more limited than what is happening in Gaza.

“Lebanon is sovereign Lebanese territory – Israel can withdraw, it leaves the territory to Lebanon.

“There is no agreement about the future status of Gaza. It is currently occupied Palestinian territory.

“There’s been no decision on whether Israel will leave it whether will seek to re-occupy it, whether another force will go in to keep order.

“Until those political questions are dealt with, it’s very difficult to see an end to the conflict.

“Hamas goes on, the hostages remain, which is an outrage – they should be returned – and there should be an effort to come to some negotiated future.

“Almost inevitably, this will involve the future of Palestine and the potential of a Palestinian state which PM Netanyahu’s government seems absolutely pledged against.”

Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and took 250 others hostage in October 2023, prompting Israel to launch a land invasion.

More than a year later, Gaza’s health ministry says more than 45,000 people have been killed in the conflict, 70% of whom are women and children.

Related...