Why porridge oats, crackers and crumpets are the new ‘junk’ foods (and what to eat instead)

Under government guidelines, adverts for crumpets before 9pm could be banned

Crumpets? And oats? Surely there’s been some mistake. You don’t need a BTech in home economics to understand why Coco Pops are now classed as junk food under new government advertising rules. But crumpets and porridge?

Still, according to a newly published sprawling government diktat, these foods score poorly under the nutrient profiling model (NPM) used to classify foods. Under the system, plain, high-energy foods without added nutrients, can score highly, even if they have low salt and sugar.

The new government diktat is designed to tackle childhood obesity by banning ads for specified bad foods before 9pm.

Rob Hobson, nutritionist and author of Unprocess Your Family Life, believes many caveats will have to be made before the proposals come into effect next year.

“I understand croissants, because even plain ones contain high levels of saturated fat, but a crumpet is made from the same ingredients as bread, some have added sugar and salt but generally not at high levels,” he says. “And I’d still recommend plain porridge oats and as healthy food.”

However, he explains that certain instant porridges are loaded with added sugar.

“Some are flavoured with things like golden syrup and have 15g of sugar in a pot which is over two teaspoons,” he says.

Other foods on the list include mueslis, granolas, frozen yogurt, protein shakes and pitta bread snacks.

Despite some of the confusion over the more harmless and nutritious inclusions on the list, Hobson argues that any efforts to tackle childhood obesity should broadly be welcomed.

“Children are exposed to advertising, and they want the food. It then becomes more difficult for parents to feed their kids healthily,” he says.

So what is now classed as ‘junk food’ and what should we eat instead?

Porridge oats

While it’s not altogether apparent why porridge oats, generally taken as a healthy food, appear on the blacklist, it is most likely due to the fact that under the baffling classification formula, they suffer because they are energy dense. The formula does not take into account qualities such as glycemic index (GI), however, which indicates how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels after consumption. Jumbo, steel cut or rolled oats all have a low GI. However instant porridge has a much higher GI and is more prone to causing blood sugar spikes.

Hobson advises: “Porridge made with milk and with fresh fruit is a healthy breakfast which is high in fibre and releases energy gradually.”

Pitta bread snacks and crackers

These seemingly harmless snacks are lumped in with crisps and included on the schedule of pre-watershed advertising banned products along with pretzels, poppadoms, salted popcorn, tortilla chips, prawn crackers, and other “savoury snacks intended to be consumed alone or as part of a complete meal”. Generally, these are all energy dense and loaded with refined carbohydrates.

“They can also contain added salt and artificial flavourings,” says Hobson. “Some of them are fried, which adds to the fat content.”

Suggested alternatives are raw, coated, roasted or flavoured nuts and seeds, fruit-based snacks such as dried fruit, trail mix, meat jerky, wasabi peas and savoury pressed seed bars.

Crumpets and English muffins

Along with porridge oats, the inclusion of crumpets and English muffins, ostensibly plain bread products, are another baffling inclusion and are most likely on the list because of their high energy content. As with porridge, adding healthy toppings and fillings, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, will improve their health rating.

Confusingly savoury bread products such as focaccia and olive bread are excluded from the baked goods category of the blacklist, while plain bagels are banished to the naughty step.

Yogurts and kefir

Yogurts, and fermented yogurt drinks such as kefir are among the new junk offenders, but importantly, only those with added sugar.

“Not all of the sugar is coming from the added sugar or the flavourings,” says Hobson. “Some of it comes from the milk itself. If it’s not added sugar, the sugar remains within the cell walls and is broken down more slowly, so is less likely to cause sugar spikes. The thing to look out for on labels is added sugar.”

Plain yogurt or kefir with fresh fruit is a healthier alternative.

Frozen yogurt

Once again, the culprit with frozen yogurt is added sugar.

“It’s generally more of a dessert like ice cream,” explains Hobson. “As an alternative, blend fruit with plain yogurt in a food processor and make it into lollies yourself in the freezer.”

Rice cakes

Some brands of flavoured rice cakes contain significant added sugar and salt. One brand of salted caramel rice cake, for example, contains around half a teaspoon of sugar per cake and has an amber warning for sugar on the label. Perhaps not surprisingly, crisp-type snack versions and flavoured versions are on the banned list.

As an alternative, Hobson recommends plain white, brown or wholegrain rice cakes, unsalted, topped with smashed avocado or mashed banana and raw cocoa powder.

Protein shakes

Again, added sugar is the culprit here. Some ready-to-drink protein shakes contain as much as seven teaspoons of sugar, equivalent to more than seven chocolate biscuits. Reading labels and understanding different additives and names for sugars, such as glucose, fructose and high fructose corn syrup, will help identify the worst offenders.

“You can make your own,” says Hobson. “All you need is milk and some fruit and maybe some oats blended together.”

Muesli and granola

Popular breakfast cereals such muesli and granola are generally seen as healthy breakfast cereals. Not according to the government food police who have slapped an advertising ban on them.

This may not be as draconian as it appears. While the natural sugars in dried fruit are not so problematic if eaten sparingly, some brands are packed with added sugar. To check, look at the traffic light label on the packet and choose a product with a green sugar profile, or as an alternative, make your own by mixing oats, bran, seeds and nuts.

“You could also have plain Weetabix, Shredded Wheat or something else that’s high in fibre and doesn’t have the added sugar,” says Hobson. “And then it’s up to you what you put on it after that.”

Croissants

Sacre bleu! The man from the Department of Health and Social Care says ‘non’ to the staple of the ‘complet’ French breakfast. Filled croissants fare no better. Brioche is also blacklisted, as are Danish pastries and malt loaf.

Hobson says that the fat in croissants raises their score.

“Plain croissants are high in fat. All butter croissants can have 6.5g of fat, and ten grams of saturated fat, which is 50 per cent of your daily intake. That’s just the plain one. If you go for a chocolate croissant, then you’re looking at the added sugar as well. They’re not a healthy choice for children.