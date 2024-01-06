Why private health MOTs could save your life

Private breast screening

Many of us will know the feeling: after sailing through life with a sense of invincibility since our teens, the realities of midlife suddenly start to crash in. Perhaps it’s a little stubborn extra weight that’s proving hard to shift, or achy joints when you first get out of bed. Maybe it’s people in the same age group grappling with health issues, or an awareness of problems that relatives had at similar ages.

It’s important to note, too, that not all concerns about the manifestations of ageing should be dismissed as vanity or shallow aesthetics: some physical changes may be indicators of things happening beneath the surface and are absolutely deserving of attention.

Either way, midlife is a time of change, and it’s prudent to keep an eye on what those changes are and what they mean.

When the realities of midlife come crashing in, it can important to take action

Why should you get a health screening?

Some health conditions don’t make themselves apparent until it’s too late to treat them, so identifying risks early can arm you with the tools to better protect yourself. The NHS will invite you to have a full health check every five years from the ages of 40 to 74, if you do not have a pre-existing health condition. The aim is to evaluate your risk of developing cardiovascular and heart disease, as well as stroke, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and certain kinds of dementia.

Dr Johannes Uys, a GP at Broadgate General Practice, says: “A health screen can help identify risk factors for future health problems. For example, while you might not be experiencing any issues yet, your weight might put you at risk of heart disease in the future. Health checks can even assess your likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s and other future conditions based on your genetics as well as your family history, thus preparing you for complications that might arise years down the line.”

Additionally, where a risk is identified, the NHS can offer advice on how to lower this and suggest lifestyle changes that will help you to have more control over your own health. The NHS Health Check was introduced in 2009, and figures indicate that in the first five years of the programme, 2,500 heart attacks or strokes were prevented because of the scheme.

The NHS also offers mammograms every three years to females aged 50 to 70 who are registered with a GP. According to Cancer Research UK, evidence suggests that screening and early detection reduces the number of UK deaths from breast cancer by about 1,300 each year, and that almost all women with an early diagnosis will survive for at least five years afterwards.

Screenings for other health conditions, including bowel cancer and abdominal aortic aneurysm, are also offered by the NHS, depending on age and gender (both men and women aged 60 to 74 for the former, and men in the year they turn 65 for the latter).

It’s no secret that the NHS is, at times, overwhelmed by demand. But Dr William Wong, a consultant general practitioner at Fitzrovia Medical Clinic, says not to wait until you’re asked. “If you have not received an invitation, it is worth contacting your GP surgery,” he says. “If they cannot accommodate you at the moment, you could try asking at a pharmacy, as some of them do NHS Health Checks, or at least blood pressure readings.”

What does a full body MOT include?

Having a full body MOT health check in the private sector will go even further than routine NHS checks and screenings, assessing the health of the heart, kidney and liver, as well as examining other health markers, such as muscle mass and cholesterol.

As Stephen Critchlow, executive chairman of Evergreen Life, a health and wellbeing platform, points out no two MOTs are the same. “There are many companies and experts with their own version of a full body MOT, and no one standard approach exists. A wide variety of different types of tests can be involved.”

Because these tests are private, there are different packages available, ranging in price from around £200 to £16,000. The pricier ones obviously do a deeper dive in their investigations, looking beyond symptoms to underlying causes, and investigating everything from brainwaves and mental health triggers to vitamin levels and deficiencies. With tailored lifestyle plans and a further year of tests and support included in the price, such a hefty outlay may well be worth it to those who can afford it.

In some instances, all you need to do is a finger-prick test, which can take place at home and be sent to a lab for results. As well as assessing blood sugar levels and the risk of diabetes, blood samples are helpful in identifying certain types of cancers.

A full body MOT may also include an assessment of your BMI, as well as your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which indicates how efficiently your body uses energy, even when resting. A low BMR indicates that you need fewer calories to survive (in terms of sleeping and breathing) than someone with a higher one – and that you’ll need fewer calories to sustain or reach a healthy weight. Oxygen saturation (how much oxygen is circulating in your blood) and your blood pressure and pulse may be measured, as high blood pressure can contribute to the risk of heart attack and stroke. You may also be asked to provide a urine sample so that the levels of pH, sugar, protein and blood can be checked to detect issues such as urinary tract infection, kidney disease and diabetes. Levels of specific fats, such as triglycerides, may be measured in relation to the risk of heart disease or stroke.

There is no national screening test for prostate cancer in the UK due to concerns around the accuracy of the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test, which measures the amount of PSA in your blood. A higher than expected level could indicate prostate cancer. However, an NHS PSA test can be arranged via consultation with a GP for men over the age of 50 via an “informed choice” programme.

If you have a prostate examination on the NHS, it will generally involve the practitioner inserting a gloved finger into the rectum to feel the prostate gland for any abnormal signs, such as lumps. If an abnormality is detected, you may then be referred for a PSA test. The issue cited by the NHS about the PSA blood test is the risk of overdiagnosis and overtreatment. For instance, many men with a raised PSA may not have prostate cancer yet may be referred for a biopsy, which can cause various side effects such as discomfort and infection.

However, a full body check-up in the private sector will frequently include a testicular examination and a PSA test as a matter of course and, despite NHS concerns about accuracy, other experts believe it’s a test worth having. A 2022 study demonstrated that, although earlier research indicated that PSA screening only prevented one death for every 23 men diagnosed with prostate cancer, prevention figures were more accurately one death for 11 to 14 diagnoses. This same study indicated that the benefits were even higher for black men, who tend to be more at risk of developing prostate cancer than white men, although the reasons for this are not clear yet.

How much does a full private health check cost?

Because there are so many types of full body MOT health checks, prices vary widely. “Private GP services are available, which include an annual health check,” says Critchlow. “These would include a ‘full’ test for just over £300 per year. Typically these are pretty basic, and cover less than 10 per cent of what is available with modern technology. There are also the ‘Rolls-Royce’ versions, which cost over £5,000 and usually include MRI and even CT scans, both of which can check for internal tumours and some cancers.”

Some of the main reasons people may choose to have a full private health check include not yet being eligible for the NHS check, knowledge of health problems in the family history or new, persistent health concerns. They may feel that an investment – even a more costly one – is worth it for peace of mind. Some doctors, however, believe that because modern technology is so sensitive, there is a risk of unearthing a host of “concerns” that aren’t actually anything to worry about – and that this can lead to unnecessary interventions and anxiety.

Some examples of full body MOT health checks available

The speedy one: Randox Health Everyman and Everywoman

Involves: A 20-minute appointment where blood and urine samples are collected.

Results include: Personal health measurements, including BMI and oxygen saturation, full blood count and iron status; checks including the heart, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, kidneys, bones, liver, muscles and joints, pancreas, digestion, hormones and nutrition, thyroid and prostate; allergy evaluation.

Cost: £295 per year, with two health checks in that period.

The household name one: Bupa Be.Reassured

Involves: A heart rhythm screening, plus blood tests and a review of your flexibility and mobility. A mental health and wellbeing discussion, plus coaching and follow-up calls over the course of a year.

Results include: BMI, waist to height ratio, body fat percentage, estimated energy requirement, blood pressure, cholesterol profile, diabetes check, heart rhythm screening, resting heart rate, haemoglobin count.

Cost: £760

The two-hour one: Nuffield Health 360 Health Assessment

Involves: An online pre-assessment and two-hour face-to-face session, with a follow-up report.

Results include: BMI and body fat percentage analysis, urine analysis, bowel cancer test (for people 45 and older), cholesterol test, full blood count, liver and kidney function, blood glucose test, blood pressure, cardiovascular risk score, resting ECG (how your heart functions when you’re inactive), dietary analysis, functional movement assessment, measurement of physiological resilience to stressors, plus gender-specific checks such as breast or testicular examination.

Cost: £729

The super high-tech one: Preventicum Ultimate

Involves: Six hours of tests and consultations with a single doctor in a private suite, with same-day results.

Results include: MRI scans of your brain, heart, liver and the organs and arteries of the abdomen and pelvis, exercise stress echocardiogram, resting ECG, spirometry to measure lung function, ultrasound examinations of the abdomen, pelvis and thyroid, body composition (the percentages of fat, bone and muscle in your body), over 45 different blood tests, urine analysis, eye pressure and hearing tests.

Cost: £6,500

The gender-specific one: H3 Health Male and Female Health MOT

Involves: A consultation with a specialist in men’s or women’s health, plus a blood analysis, physical examination and follow-up consultation.

Results include: Insights into general wellness and mental health, such as energy levels, sleep patterns and mood, cardiovascular health, anaemia, immunity, kidney and liver function, diabetes screening, bowel cancer risk, plus gender-specific concerns such as prostate health, menopause symptoms and breast cancer screening.

Costs: £750

Is a health MOT worth it?

Even if you don’t book in for your NHS health check the minute you turn 40, it’s a free service that’s worth taking advantage of, as it can help you become aware of possible health problems and make lifestyle adjustments accordingly. This becomes even more important as we age, but research has shown that many people don’t attend their NHS health check because of issues such as lack of awareness and difficulties gaining access to a GP.

As far as private MOTs go, there is some debate as to whether a full body check-up is worth the sometimes staggering costs involved. There is also the issue that people may be lulled into thinking that screening will always result in prevention but it’s important to remember that identifying the risk of a health concern won’t necessarily stop that concern from developing.

According to Stephen Critchlow,: “We should all regularly check our health, but this doesn’t necessarily require a full body MOT health check.”

He suggests DNA tests as an alternative. These, of course, are popular with those curious about their ancestry, but they can also give insights into genetic predispositions, which can hold the key to issues such as weight management. They may also identify genetic tendencies towards certain types of disease and estimate the risk of the person developing them. For instance, Angelina Jolie underwent a double mastectomy after tests showed she carried the BRCA1 gene, known to heighten the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, which both her mother and grandmother died from. Genetic testing can be free on the NHS with a referral, while private provider Myogenes charges £299 for a DNA test and subsequent bespoke diet, nutrition and exercise plan, or £624 for a DNA test to assess your risk of developing breast and ovarian or prostate cancer.

As a health MOT involves questions about your family history, a DNA test may be useful for those who don’t have access to this type of information. Even so, says Critchlow, “Every test you do can have both false positives and false negatives. There is a fine balance between choosing a set of tests and measurements to determine your personal approach to keeping well, and doing so many tests that you spend all your time at hospital appointments doing procedures to rule out the false positives coming from these tests.”

Which specific health tests should I expect?

At an NHS health check, a practitioner will ask you questions about your family and lifestyle, as hereditary factors can play a role in risk. They will check your weight, pulse and blood pressure and measure your waist circumference. You can also expect a blood test to check cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

At a private MOT, the tests you undergo will depend on the offering of that provider and the package you opt for. At its most basic, a full body MOT health check will generally measure your height, weight and BMI, fat and muscle mass, visceral fat rating, BMR, blood pressure and pulse. It will assess your current health and identify potential risks to your future wellbeing.

A more complex package might include scans and X-rays of various parts of the body, such as the chest and abdomen, as well as spirometry (a lung function test). Extensive blood tests may also be expected, checking for things such as thyroid condition and iron deficiency.

I had a Bupa Be.Reassured health check – here’s what to expect

I felt oddly nervous as I made my way to Bupa’s central London location. Earlier that day, I’d filled out an extensive questionnaire online, which covered topics such as what medications I was on, whether anyone in my immediate family had ever experienced health problems, what my sleep patterns were like, how many units of alcohol I drink per week, and about my mood and state of mind.

You’re required to show some form of identification to check in, after which you’re directed to a waiting area. A healthcare adviser soon called my name and took me into a private room, where she talked me through what I could expect from the session. First, my height, weight and waist were measured, which showed my BMI to be in the normal range. Next, she checked my heart for signs of arrhythmia, which involved me pressing two fingers from each hand onto small metal plates, and then did a blood pressure test. My adviser noted that my blood pressure was slightly elevated, but said that this was often the case early in an assessment, as people tend to be nervous. She suggested trying again a little later, by which time I’d hopefully be feeling more relaxed – and, hey presto, my reading had dropped down to a healthy level.

I lay down on the bed and pads were attached to my foot and arm so my body fat composition could be measured. A finger prick test followed, with small amounts of blood tested for my haemoglobin count (to indicate whether my iron levels are healthy), blood sugars and cholesterol levels.

At every stage of the examination, my adviser told me what she was doing and would frequently turn her computer monitor round to explain what the various graphs were showing after she’d put in my information in. My risk of developing diabetes or having a heart attack were assessed based on my test results, age, ethnicity and family history, and we talked about whether there were any lifestyle goals – increased fitness, weight loss, lowered stress, better sleep – that I wanted to achieve.

We then tested my flexibility and agility – I reached behind to touch my shoulder blades, did a deep squat, and bent backwards. I was also given a stool sample test to complete at home and send back.

I then met with a doctor who discussed the lifestyle questionnaire I’d completed that morning and did a deeper dive into my test results. She checked my abdomen for any abnormalities and my skin for irregular moles. I was offered a breast check and cervical smear, but as I’m up to date on my NHS appointments, I declined. Finally, she took some blood to send off for liver, kidney and thyroid tests, which should be back in about 10 days.

We ended our appointment by talking about perimenopause, with the doctor counselling me to be aware of any changes in my outlook and mood, and explaining some of the help available to me should I begin to struggle. My test results were emailed to me within a few hours, and I now have access to help and support for the next year.

Do I think that paying for a full health MOT is worth it? For a better insight into one’s current health and how to keep managing it – absolutely.

