Why Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

Despite their stylish attendance at the Met Gala in previous years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were notably absent from this year’s star-studded event. While fans eagerly anticipated their arrival, the power couple sat out the festivities.

Chopra and Jonas are no strangers to the Met Gala red carpet. They made their inaugural appearance as a duo in 2017, before they became an official couple, where they both wore Ralph Lauren. (Chopra famously wore a trench coat dress with a dramatic train.) Ever since then, the couple has continuously elevated the art of red carpet dressing on the Met steps.

In 2019, Chopra stunned in a whimsical silver, caped Dior gown adorned with vibrant feathers, adding silver bedazzled pumps, stacks of bracelets on each arm, and an extravagant crown headpiece. Her makeup looked straight out of the Capital from The Hunger Games series, with bleached eyebrows, thick white waterline liner, and a bold wine-colored lip.

Jonas, meanwhile, exuded old Hollywood charm in a white tuxedo with a bejeweled neckline, paired with shimmering silver shoes to match his wife’s. Their looks encapsulated the theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” showcasing their versatility and willingness to embrace avant-garde fashion.







The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Malti, in 2022 via a surrogate. “I look at [my daughter's] smile, and I'm like, ‘Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far,’” Chopra told People in October 2023. “It's the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it's extremely scary.”

