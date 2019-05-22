Why Quebec endlessly beckons those on a bicycle

A cyclist takes in the St. Lawrence vista at Notre-Dame-du-Portage, Quebec, on Aug. 12, 2015. Along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River in this area of around Kamouraska, the panorama of river, sky, flowers and gardens defines the magic of bicycling the Route Verte network in Quebec. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)

MONTREAL (AP) — In Montreal each spring, an epic bicycle festival demonstrates how 25,000 people can let the good times roll without bumping into each other too much.

In Quebéc City and its hinterlands, cyclists plunge into a history shaped by French explorers, the Roman Catholic Church, aboriginal culture and British conquest — plus a quite unexpected taste of Teddy Roosevelt on a trail into the wilderness.

In Charlevoix, an island provides a perfect loop for lovers of quiet roads, gentle hills, flats along the water and eye-candy vistas of mountains you don't have to climb.

Then there is the south shore of the St. Lawrence, where the panorama of river, sea, sky and flowers defines the magic of bicycling in Québec in ways that words cannot.

Those treats are mostly thanks to Route Verte, Québec's gift to the cycling world. It's a vast network of trails and bike-friendly byways that is about to get another growth spurt. Quebec's "green way" is a gift to the natural and cultural worlds, too, stitching together wild places, pristine villages and a few buzzy cities in a rich, French-flavored tableau .

It's the masterwork of Vélo Québec , the publicly and privately supported bicycling association and Route Verte's steward.

Since 2013, I've gone to Quebec each year, often several times a year, to sample more segments of the network and return to the best. It's a bit like reading the encyclopedia A-to-Z and rereading the juicy parts, only sweatier.

Sprawling over 5,300 kilometers or 3,300 miles, Route Verte is a handful to get to know, requiring more time than most people have and more legs than are under me.

And the network, a quarter century old next year, will be undergoing its largest expansion in a decade with an announcement coming from the government, detailing the addition of 900 kilometers, said Louis Carpentier, director of development for Route Verte.

Within my geographic range of experience — Montreal east to the Gaspesie region and the Eastern Townships north to a lake trail lined with wild blueberries — there are plenty of great tours in idyllic settings, some so engaging that they've become touchstones of nearly every trip I've done in Quebec. Here are some (and I go into even more detail on The Associated Press' travel podcast, "Get Outta Here ):

MONTREAL BIKE FESTIVAL & RAIL TRAIL

Montreal's cycling culture turns into a rolling party, May 26-June 2 this year. The Go Bike Montreal Festival is anchored by two family-friendly rides that close downtown streets to traffic and take over the city-island. The premier event, Tour de l'lle on June 2, typically draws 25,000 people on bicycles and countless more cheering them on from neighborhoods along the 50-kilometer (30-mile) route. Music, dance and acrobatics (Quebec, home to Cirque du Soleil, specializes in the circus arts) are part of the mix.

Before the Sunday ride comes Tour la Nuit , which launches some 10,000 cyclists at sunset May 31, many with tricked out bikes strung with decorative homemade lights. This year, the cyclists will enter and circle Montreal's Olympic Stadium for the first time since "Chariots of Fire" greeted their arrival in the 1980s. "It's the wow moment for Tour La Nuit," says Joëlle Sévigny of Vélo Québec.

Sévigny, who calls Montreal the "Copenhagen of North America" for its cycling passion, has managed the festival rides for decades and seen them become an impetus for newbies to make cycling a regular thing. "Tour de l'lle is a real incubator of the cyclists of tomorrow," she says. "It's to give the taste of bicycling to people again."

Nearby, the offroad P'tit Train du Nord rail trail runs 230 kilometers (140 miles) between the Montreal outskirts and Mont-Laurier on Route Verte #2. About half paved, half smooth crushed stone, the "little train of the north" trail offers well-spaced amenities, intriguing inns and a shuttle service to drop cyclists and their bikes at the northern end or places along the way. It can take your luggage to that night's auberge, too.

Off the bike: Multicultural Montreal is a beehive of summer music and arts festivals. From atop Mont Royal, the dominant image of the city below is a 22-story portrait of native son Leonard Cohen unveiled in 2017 after the singer-songwriter's death the year before.

