Why Rachel Reeves’s winter fuel cut will punish charities as well as pensioners

For each of the past three winters, 70-year-old Howard Kendall has donated the government’s £200 fuel payment to charity. The pensioner, who lives in rural Kent, admits he is well-off enough not to have relied on the subsidy to warm his home through the colder months.

But that doesn’t mean he’s accepting of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s decision to scrap the universal benefit in the face of what Labour claim is a £22 billion hole in public finances. In fact, he’s incensed.

Kendall is among many better-off taxpayers for whom the allowance is not vital to stay afloat financially in the winter months. In such cases a trend has emerged of pensioners routinely donating their allowance to charity in the years they do not require the additional funds for themselves – albeit knowing that the annual payment has, until now, continued as a safety blanket they might one day need to use for themselves. Reeves’s decision to stop giving the payments to millions of pensioners means that charities will suffer too.

“We don’t need it all the time, but we might in future,” says Kendall. “For now, it does help fund the third sector.”

“What I typically do is donate whatever money we receive that we don’t need to a good cause,” he adds. “In addition to volunteering for charity myself, it makes me feel useful in my old age.”

The charities Kendall donates to are Westerham Food Bank and the Kenward Trust, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in his local area. “Both are good causes and what this decision means is that the sort of money coming from people like us will disappear for those charities, unless we dip into our own pensions,” he says.

The winter fuel allowance, first introduced in 1997 by then-chancellor Gordon Brown, saw all British pensioners awarded up to £300 annually to help heat their homes through winter.

But Reeves’s move to reverse the former Labour government’s initiative means that, from this year onwards, the payments will be restricted to households already claiming means-tested benefits, such as pension credit. As a result, some 10 million people formerly in receipt of the allowance will be left to fend without it.

While some have welcomed the shift, arguing that tax-payer funded handouts should not be given to people who neither need nor necessarily want them, pensioners such as Kendall argue that deciding what to do with the funds is their prerogative – one that ought not be in the Government’s gift to take away. In his case, he argues, doing so will only hurt those on the front lines of Britain’s social crises.

“Charities are perennially struggling and the vast majority of the people I know, including my old school friends, do what I do,” he says. “They donate the money to charities, and it will affect that.”

Others, meanwhile, have raised concern that recipients of the allowance who themselves rely on the payment to make it through the winter months will suffer.

The charity Age UK has estimated that more than 800,000 older people living on very low incomes – less than £218.25 a week for single pensioners and £332.95 for couples – are already missing out on other forms of credit. Now, they will lose money that helps to pay their energy bills.

A further one million pensioners whose weekly incomes are less than £50 above the poverty line will also be hit hard by the loss of the subsidy, according to Age UK. The charity’s director, Caroline Abrahams, has warned that millions of pensioners would face a “horrible ‘eating or heating’ dilemma”.

The move has also angered Telegraph readers, who commented in their thousands this week on the Chancellor’s decision to revoke the subsidy. Many argued they were better judges of how the handout should be spent than the Government itself.

David James wrote that a significant part of the allowance would have been given to charities that give some cheer to the unfortunate during a “miserable Christmas… what a totally heartless decision”.

EA Harper-Wilkes concurred, writing: “I know a millionaire who tried to give his winter fuel allowance back as he didn’t need it but he couldn’t so he gave it to charity.”

“My wife and I always gave our winter fuel payments to charity, so that’s money the charitable sector won’t be getting now,” added David Whiting.

Winter is a particularly important time for charities, enabling them to capitalise on the nation’s generosity and goodwill ahead of the Christmas period to raise money for their causes.

Charity fundraising platform Enthuse found that 42 per cent of people were more likely to donate money to charity at Christmas than any other time of year. The Centre For Charitable Giving and Philanthropy noted in a recent report that a five per cent increase in charitable giving happens in December and that “older households have a higher propensity to donate than younger households”.

“Over the years, we have seen people donating their winter fuel allowance to help St Mungo’s end homelessness for good,” adds a spokesman for St Mungo’s, the charity which helps get homeless people off the streets and into work.

“Anecdotally, we do see a lot of donors who tell us that they’re donating their fuel allowance, and we quite often see a bump of £200 or £300 donations at the end of November or start of December, which coincides with the payments,” says another charity worker, speaking anonymously to The Telegraph.

Certainly, the “eating or heating” dilemma seems set to loom larger this year – both for pensioners and those they support – on the back of Reeves’s decision.