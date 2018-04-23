Why Renault Is Waiting to Upgrade Its F1 Engine

From Road & Track

Welcome to The Grid, R&T's quick roundup of the auto industry and motorsports news you should know this morning.

Renault's Delay

Every manufacturer in F1 is working on updates for its power units to stay ahead of the competition. But the timing of the release of those updates might not always be too clear. Now, Renault has given insight into why it's waiting to upgrade its power units, and it makes a good amount of sense.

F1's regulations limit the number of upgrades and new parts that can be introduced to power units throughout the season. While Renault is gradually letting teams access more power, a full overhaul of the unit will have to wait until the last possible instant, because the bigger the upgrade they can introduce all at once, the better. It's likely much the same with Mercedes and Ferrari, and maybe Honda, though the Japanese manufacturer has already upgraded its MGU-H and MGU-K.

Long-Term Loans

America loves trucks. America doesn't love paying for trucks. At least not all at once. Finance terms for a number of brands are now creeping up to 70 months or more. There are even 84 month loans out there. Of course, there is a lot of risk of default on longer loans, so it could be dangerous territory.

Who Won What

If you're wondering who won the IndyCar race, well, nobody did. At least not yet. A soaking storm caused the race to be paused with just 23 laps complete. It will restart today at 12 pm est, coverage starts at 11:30 am est on NBC SN.

NASCAR at Richmond saw Kyle Busch win his third consecutive race, this time beating Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin to the flag.

F1 was off this weekend.

