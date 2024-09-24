Why Savannah Chrisley Has Been 'Silent' Regarding Mom Julie Being Transferred to Secret Location Before Resentencing

"I don't want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say," Savannah Chrisley shared ahead of her mother’s resentencing

Terry Wyatt/Getty From left: Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her decision to remain “silent” ahead of her mother Julie Chrisley’s resentencing.

On the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, shared that she doesn’t want to say too much about Julie being transferred to a secret location ahead of her receiving a new sentence in her tax evasion and fraud case on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“I do know that a lot of you guys have been asking about mom, and you've seen that on the BOP [Federal Bureau of Prisons] website, it says not in their custody,” she explained. “And I've actually had a lot of you get really angry at me for not giving an update.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images From left: Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley attend the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.

While noting that she has not been “purposely withholding information,” she explained, “There is so much fear in my life right now pertaining to mom's resentencing on the 25th that I don't know what to do.”

“And I don't want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say,” she continued. “Now I have been very, very open and honest about my feelings and where I stand in the injustices. But when it comes to her whereabouts and her treatment and all of those things, I have to be careful before her resentencing because the rest of our lives are in the hands of this federal judge.”

She noted that commenting publicly on her mother’s situation “can be held against me and my family,” adding, “So I'm trying to be very, very cautious of my words.”

Savannah also noted that while she has been “very open and honest about this whole journey,” she has now chosen to be “silent.”

“Now when people are worried about the safety of my mother, I am silent,” she shared in response to fans’ interest in her mother’s legal issues. “But I'm silent because I'm worried about it too.”

She also recalled responding to a fan online, saying, “I'm not trying to keep anything secret. There are things that I don't have answers to at this point in time. And per my lawyers, I need to stay quiet until after mom's resentencing date on September 25th.”

“Trust me. So much I wanna say,” she added. “Thank you for loving and supporting us. There is so much I wanna say about there's so much I wanna say about events that have transpired in the past few weeks and about the past 6 weeks. I'm heartbroken.”

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Julie Chrisley

Julie will appear at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in downtown Atlanta on September 25 to receive a new sentence after a judge granted her appeal and vacated her seven-year sentence in her tax evasion and fraud case due to insufficient evidence.

"The problem is that we have not located the evidence the district court relied on in adopting that finding," the judges wrote in the June 21 ruling. "Our review of the record hasn’t revealed evidence to show, even by a preponderance of the evidence, that [Julie] was involved in 2006. Indeed, the government’s brief concedes that the evidence shows Julie 'participated in the bank fraud conspiracy from 2007,' not 2006."

Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley — whose sentence has been upheld — were first indicted in 2019 along with their accountant for financial crimes. They were accused of lying to secure $30 million in bank loans and then filing for bankruptcy to avoid paying the money back.

The couple has maintained their innocence, but in 2022, they were found guilty on all 12 counts. The pair reported to prison in January 2023 to serve a combined 19-year sentence, though their sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Todd is set to be released in September 2032, but Julie’s future is now uncertain.



