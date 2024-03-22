Here’s why Sikhs are voting for independence in Sacramento this Saturday | Opinion

This Saturday, thousands of Sikhs from across the state and beyond will gather at the California Capitol to vote in a non-binding referendum on the establishment of an independent nation in the northern Indian region of Punjab. The event itself is a unique exercise in democracy and freedom of speech by a diaspora population.

The U.S.-based group Sikhs for Justice is sponsoring this non-binding worldwide referendum as part of a process that will culminate in a request to the United Nations for a U.N.-supervised binding referendum to be voted on by all residents of Punjab.

Organizing such a political campaign is not without risk. A referendum leader in Canada was murdered for his advocacy, an American counterpart was targeted for murder and many others worldwide, including in Sacramento, were warned by law enforcement that their lives are in danger.

Opinion

The Punjab Referendum Commission is assisting the process to create a transparent and secure method to tabulate and independently announce the results. The commission is led by internationally qualified election and referendum experts — chaired by M. Dane Waters, founder of the Initiative and Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California. Any Sikh age 18 or older is eligible to vote in the non-binding referendum.

California’s legacy of Punjabis fighting for independence in India is deeply ingrained. It dates back to the early 20th Century with the Ghadar Movement to overthrow British rule in India. Most Californians are unaware that Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs from Sacramento, Stockton and across the Central Valley played a leading role. The printing press they used remains on display at the Stockton Gurdwara.

Then, as now, South Asians in America have the freedom to speak regarding Indian human rights that those in India do not possess. Many immigrants bravely joined the movement, leaving behind the comfort of their new life in America and sacrificing their lives for the freedom of their homeland.

Story continues

Since its independence in 1947, Punjab’s relationship with the Indian government has been characterized by tension, largely stemming from unresolved issues related to water rights, agriculture, religious persecution and political marginalization.

This period was marked by the emergence of a militant Punjabi independence movement in the ’70s and ’80s, a genocide of Sikhs in 1984 and a subsequent decade of violence leading to tens of thousands of deaths — mostly Sikh men — at the hands of the Indian government.

Recent years have witnessed a troubling trend of Indian lobbying and violence aimed at influencing American and Canadian politics, particularly regarding issues that concern the Sikh community. The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, a prominent leader in the movement for an independent nation called “Khalistan,” sent shockwaves across the Sikh diaspora. The indictment implicating India’s agents serves as a stark reminder of the threats faced by those advocating for justice and self-determination.

Over 200,000 Sikhs reside in California, drawn by its promise of freedom, diversity and opportunity. Their presence enriches the cultural tapestry of our state and serves as a testament to the enduring values of freedom of religion, speech and organization.

As the voting unfolds at the California Capitol, we must all understand that those gathered — immigrant and U.S.-born, for an independent Punjab or against — are reaffirming their commitment to the principles of self-determination, human rights and social justice. Well over 100,000 have already voted across the world. Yet, wherever these votes are held, they are opposed by local agents of the Indian government that seek to silence and slander voices for self-determination.

Let us heed the words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which proclaims that “the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government.” In doing so, we honor the struggles of all those who have fought for freedom and justice, and we reaffirm our collective resolve to build a more just and equitable world.

Amar Singh Shergill is the executive board member for the Sikh Temple Sacramento, vice president of the Capitol City Trial Lawyers Association and the chair emeritus of the California Democratic Party Progressive Caucus.