Why “Sister Wives”' Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley Chose to Honeymoon a Year After Their Wedding

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2023 in front of their friends and family in Moab, Utah

Christine Brown Woolley/Instagram From left: Christine Brown and David Woolley

Christine Brown and her husband David Woolley are still in the honeymoon phase — literally!

On Nov. 4, the Sister Wives star, 52, shared a sweet video montage of the couple's delayed honeymoon trip to Barcelona on Instagram while acknowledging that their decision to push their vacation was unconventional.

"We are finally on our honeymoon!! Yep, a year later, we just decided to take our time and go when we were ready. We LOVE Barcelona! The architecture, food and people!!" she explained in the caption, adding hashtags like "#loveofmylife, #honeymoon, #ayearlater" and more.

The video began with a countdown to their trip and featured adorable shots of the couple wandering the historic streets and posing for photos at famous landmarks.



In addition to ice cream breaks, Christine and David could be seen cooling off with cocktails and delighting in the country's cuisine at various restaurants.

"Awesome time with you 🥰," David commented under her post.

Christine Brown Woolley/Instagram From left: Christine Brown and David Woolley

The celebratory post comes nearly a month after the duo marked their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 7.

"Happy Anniversary @david__woolley Gosh, I love you," Christine captioned an Instagram post. "It’s been incredible to have you as my partner. I feel so blessed to be married to you and I look forward to the rest of our lives together."

The reality star's post included photos from their time together as a married couple. In addition to a group photo taken on their wedding day, the duo could be see smiling alongside friends and family on their trip to Disneyland and sharing kisses during their other travels.

Christine Brown/Instagram (L) Christine and David

On Oct. 7, 2023, Christine and David tied the knot in front of 330 guests in Moab, Utah. The two went public with their romance on Valentine's Day 2023 and got engaged two months later.

“It's a fairytale,” she told PEOPLE of their wedding at the time. “It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Christine continued, “David is just home. I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We're a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn't even matter. Being married together just solidifies us together.”

"I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it," she explained. "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

