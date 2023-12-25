Why sitting on the sofa is good for your health

Judith Woods on her sofa in London - Rii Schroer

“What’s wrong with Mummy? She should be in the kitchen! Daddy, why is Mummy lying on the sofa? What is she doing?”

Now, to the untrained eye it might look as though Mummy is doing absolutely nothing. But the untrained eye would be wrong.

I’m actually boosting my immune system, regulating my emotions, turbocharging my creativity and renewing myself at a cellular level. On the sofa. With my feet up.

A 'vanishingly rare sight': Judith Woods relaxes on her sofa in London - Rii Schroeder

It’s a vanishingly rare sight to see me – or any other mother for that matter – lounging about horizontally during the festive season. At this time of year there are so many rowdy comings, boisterous goings and impromptu gatherings that most days my house resembles Waterloo. The battle that is, not the station.

Which is why I am breaking the habits of a lifetime to intentionally embrace the concept of “waking rest” – what the Dutch refer to as “niksen” – otherwise known as “doing nothing” because it’s been scientifically proven to be beneficial for both body and soul.

At a superficial level I may appear to be lazing (and lazy) but there’s a lot more to it than that. Whenever I down tools, lay my phone aside and let my mind wander, the effect is immediate; my breathing is deepening, my blood pressure is lowering and my immune system is receiving a boost.

“In the modern world we live in a permanent state of low to medium stress,” says Danny Penman, one of the authors of the international bestseller Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Finding Peace in a Frantic World. “Being continuously on edge takes its physical toll on the body because it diverts all of its resources to the fight or flight response.

“That’s not a problem in the short term, but if prolonged it means other functions suffer, like the immune system, skin maintenance and digestion,” says Penman.

In the US, sleep researchers at Washington State University have described waking rest as a “fourth puzzle piece” in the existing wellness trio of exercise, nutrition, and sleep.

Downtime, Woods writes, 'ideally means no television, no music, and definitely no social media' - Getty Images

It is a view that is increasingly shared by other academics and medics, who believe taking time out from the 24/7 stresses of modern life is imperative.

To avoid burnout we need to put down our technology yet ironically we’re far more punctilious about recharging our phones than restoring our own energy.

“There’s something about Western culture where we applaud busyness and beat ourselves about not achieving enough,” says Penman.

“People feel guilty about doing nothing even if it’s just for half an hour but we have to remember we’re not machines. We weren’t designed to run 24 hours a day; we need downtime.”

Downtime in this instance ideally means no television, no music, and definitely no social media; nothing that could cause hyperstimulation.

Waking rest is supposed to be a period of quiet, reflective thought that allows the unconscious mind time to order and process information.

One strategy, which is also a key element of mindfulness, is to simply look out of the window and focus only on what you see – shapes, textures and colours.

Admittedly, when I peer out of my window the view is less than optimal; parked cars rather than a pastoral panorama. But eventually my gaze settles on my neighbour’s silver birch tree. I pay close attention to the bark and the patterns of tapering branches and find myself sighing deeply.

Add a restorative cup of tea and the benefits multiply quicker than you can say: “Ooh yes please, a custard cream would be lovely”.

It’s been proven that tea and other herbal infusions provide us with a variety of beneficial compounds, including polyphenols which help reduce stress and L-theanine which is associated with mood regulation.

“Black tea, that’s the humble cuppa with milk or without, has been shown to improve the biochemical markers of immune system activation,” says nutrition expert Dr Pamela Mason from the Tea Advisory Panel. “The anti-inflammatory effects of tea’s polyphenol action helps improve immune function and drinking tea has also been shown to improve the balance between healthy and less healthy microbes in the gut.”

While many of us unthinkingly drink tea throughout the day, the idea of pausing for a whole 20 minutes to do so smacks of self indulgence – but it shouldn’t. In fact, it’s the very definition of self care.

Cue the family stomping in to find out why I have deserted my post, which is to say the cooker-store-cupboard-dishwasher axis.

