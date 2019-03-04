Why the Skechers Anti-Nike Ad Was a Dud

During a February 20th matchup between Duke and UNC, Zion Williamson, the reason a quarter of the NBA is trying to lose as many games as possible, tore right out of his shoe. Weeks passed, which feels like years in the social media era. And then, on Saturday, four full presidential scandals after the actual news occurred, Skechers put out an ad that takes a shot at Nike. Some hailed it as the second coming of legendary ad man David Ogilvy.

The advert that appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today features a pair of Nike PG 2.5 sneakers. The left shoe is torn in half and above the kicks are the words “Just Blew It.” Below it is a Skechers logo and a promise: “We won’t split on you.” I imagine the ad hits Nike the way a pebble bounces off a concrete wall or my hand shatters while punching Dwayne the Rock Johnson. Or maybe it’s more accurate to describe it as a bug smashing against a windshield—because the ad was really no good.

When it comes to selling basketball shoes, there’s Nike and a long list of brands trying to catch up. At the very bottom of that list is Skechers. In fact, let’s say hypothetically that the advertisement moved you to incantations about how It’s the S like it’s 1997 again, and you clicked over to the Skechers website for basketball sneakers. The reality is that you wouldn’t find a single made-for-hooping shoe on Skechers website. At one point, it appears the brand sold a $120 sneaker called the GOtorch, but the shoe is no longer available

Even if Skechers is hoping to fulfill every ad man’s greatest wish by engaging with the conversation around Williamson’s shoe, they are doing so on a timeline more befitting the horse-and-buggy era. When Williamson tore through his shoe, Robert Kraft was still just your regular garden-variety terrible guy instead of one tied up in a sex trafficking scandal. That's how much time has passed!

Skechers wasn’t the only brand to try and cash in on Nike’s high-profile explosion. Puma, a brand that recently entered the hoops space, made a joke on Twitter hours after Williamson hulked out of his shoes... then the brand deleted the tweet after people pointed out that making jokes about a college student injury himself isn’t worth the couple thousand retweets. Skechers had proof that people find this distasteful and went ahead anyway.

It’s understandable that during an era when no product is hotter than sneakers, Skechers wants to make headlines by throwing itself into a major news story. But what the brand primarily accomplished is putting out a large ad that prominently features a competitor’s shoe while spotlighting many of its own flaws. Sure, it's not a blown-out sneaker on live TV—but it's not much better.

